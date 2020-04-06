Rapper Jeezy didn’t let what’s happening in the world stop him from his biggest plan of 2020: asking his girlfriend, The Real host Jeannie Mai, to be his wife.

According to People, Jeezy’s original plan was to pop the question during their April trip to Vietnam, which had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s when Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) decided to bring a taste of Vietnam to them with a special date night indoors.

“Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor,” Mai’s reps told the People. Following the proposal, Mai shared a photo of her oval-shaped engagement ring with the magazine.

Jeezy and Mai first met back in November 2018 but didn’t confirm their relationship until August 2019 when they attended his inaugural SnoBall Gala in Atlanta. In a September 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jeezy confirmed things were going well between them. “Life is amazing,” he said. “She’s amazing too, by the way.”

During the season 6 premiere of The Real, Mai gushed about finding her equal in Jeezy. “Getting to know Jay, you guys know him as Jeezy, has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life,” she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!