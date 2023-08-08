Jeezy, T.I. And More Rock The Crowd At Amazon’s ‘50 & Forever’

Photo Credit: James Farrell

On August 3, Amazon Music’s 50 & Forever City Sessions celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with special performances by rappers Young Dro, T.I., and Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy. The event was held at the iconic Tabernacle in Atlanta, with all ticket proceeds being donated to the Street Dreamz Foundation, a non-profit organization that encourages a generation of at-risk youth to become effective leaders through programs that foster independence and respect for others.

The concert kicked off shortly after 7pm, as Dro hit the stage in typical fashion – wearing an all red Ralph Lauren ensemble – and performed several of his biggest hits, including “Shoulder Lean,” “FDB,” and “We Be In The City.” His set was followed by the iconic T.I., who recently rocked the crowd at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival during Jermaine Dupri’s Atlanta medley. Tip reminded the audience of his star power with songs like “Live Your Life,” “Be Easy,” “Rubberband Man,” and “Whatever You Like,” and the Swizz Beatz-produced “Bring ‘Em Out.”

After a brief intermission, the headlining act walked out to a standing ovation – no pun intended. Jeezy, who burst onto the scene in 2005 with a classic Thug Motivation 101: Let’s Get It, performed his hottest singles such as “Go Crazy,” “I Love It,” “Soul Survivor,” and “Bottom of the Map.” The Georgia native also gifted the crowd with some notable feature verses such as “Geeked Up,” “Dem Boys,” and the remix to Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know.”

The 50 & Forever concert series began last month, and has featured some Hip-Hop’s biggest names including Wale, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, and the Clipse. Amazon Music will host special episodes of Rotation Roundtable with journalist Speedy Morman – who also helm’s the Group Thread discussions that highlight the history and legacy of the cultural behemoth that is Hip-Hop – Nyla Symone, Gabe P, and Rob Markman before concluding with the final performance back at Pier 17 on August 10.