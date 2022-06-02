Meet Monaco! Jeannie Mai Introduces Adorable Daughter With Jeezy

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Be prepared to have your baby fever activated as The Real host, Jeannie Mai shares her baby girl with the world for the first time ever.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old TV host officially introduced her new bundle of joy, Monaco Mai Jenkins, during the latest episode of her “Hello Hunnay” Youtube series.

“I feel like I’m ready,” Mai said to her online fam. “It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of our ‘Hello Hunnay’ family. For the first time ever: Monaco.”

Her 5-month-old baby girl made an on-camera appearance cradled by Mai’s mom, who coordinated with her granddaughter in leopard and a golden headwrap.

Before her first child made the appearance, Mai shared a poignant montage of home videos that documented the last five months of her daughter’s life. The video captured footage of baby Monaco embraced by her grandparents, family, friends, and of course, her father, rapper Jeezy.

The vulnerable moment brought up a lot of emotions for the new mom, with Mai addressing how her “postpartum anxiety” left her teary-eyed. “Even right now as I think about her about to see you guys, I get so nervous,” she shared.

“I think this is what I was going through for the last five months… it’s such a weird combination between being so excited about something but knowing that the world is a really mean place sometimes,” she continued. “I can protect myself, I can block y’all, I can ignore the comments, but you can’t do that with a baby. So this is why it was so hard to get to this place.”

She went on to mention that while she has enjoyed bringing her online community along with her during her pregnancy, the birth of her daughter immediately caused her to become “scared and guarded,” which is natural for any mother who knows how unfiltered the Internet can be, even to a child.

The daytime TV host has been open about sharing her journey with her fans, but it’s always nice when celebrities choose to keep some parts of their personal life protected until they’re ready. Now that Mai has reached that place of comfort, you can follow her baby girl’s first moments and stylish looks on her official Instagram page.