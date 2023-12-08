The Most Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson attend the DesignCare 2022 Gala benefitting The HollyRod Foundation at RJ’s Place Vocational and Family Support Services Center on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Is it just us, or did it feel like there were back-to-back breakups this year? Every time we looked around, someone was filing for divorce or announcing they were moving on with their partners as friends only. And then there were the couples who quietly called it quits, no longer appearing together or talking about each other despite being a favorite of fans. Yes, 2023 was not the best for couples, or at least, not for these couples. See who decided to pull the plug on their relationships this year, and here’s to hoping they find what they’re looking for in 2024, whether that’s a new love or some peace of mind solo.

01 Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert After seven years of marriage and two children together, the couple, who Taylor initially said were separated, are actually divorcing. She filed back in January and the filing was recently made public. “Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children [and] I will continue to do so,” she said in response to the leak. “Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace.” CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 14: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)

02 Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Now, Diggs and Jones never came out to officially say they were done, but after being the go-to celeb couple for laughs and good feels, things abruptly went quiet. They starred in a Peacock movie together, but otherwise, they haven’t shared a moment together publicly since earlier this year. It’s giving done and we’re sad to see them call it quits. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

03 Mariama Diallo and Broderick Hunter While this was another situation of nothing being officially announced, the model couple, who announced their engagement in November 2022, quietly went their separate ways. She hasn’t been spotted with her ring and they no longer post photos of one another. In addition, in the summer, fans noticed that they had unfollowed one another and actually deleted photos of themselves together. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Mariama Diallo and Broderick Hunter attend “The Crown We Never Take Off” Art Basel Exhibit at Soho Studios on December 01, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

04 Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson Mama Tina took that ring off a second time, filing for divorce from actor Richard Lawson in July, citing irreconcilable differences. Around that time, she was touring the world with Beyoncé on the Renaissance world tour. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson attend the DesignCare 2022 Gala benefitting The HollyRod Foundation at RJ’s Place Vocational and Family Support Services Center on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

05 Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds After more than a decade together and an engagement that was announced in 2019, the couple recently shared that they were calling it quits. “To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” they said in a joint statement. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 22: Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend Aflac’s “The Park Bench” Twitch Premiere event at The St. Regis Deer Valley on January 22, 2022, in Park City, Utah. Aflac debuted “The Park Bench” film as part of its Close the Gap initiative to help close the health and wealth gap in America. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Aflac)

06 Bambi and Scrappy The rappers and TV personalities of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta fame couldn’t make it work and called it quits this year following Scrappy getting close to an ex (Diamond from the former rap group Crime Mob). The couple share three children together and were married for about six years. ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 6: Adiz “Bambi” Benson and Lil Scrappy attend The 2022 One Music Festival Honors Dinner at The Starling Atlanta Midtown on October 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

07 Monique and Chris Samuels Not a huge shock to some, but still surprising to us. Reality TV personality Monique Samuels opted to end her marriage to former NFL player Chris after more than a decade of marriage and three kids. She claimed that she realized she was “miserable” in the union and filed in April. Both parties finalized the divorce in the fall. WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 10: Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels attends Merry Men 2 North America Premiere at Carnegie Institution for Science on December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Merry Men 2 )

08 Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling Following four years of marriage and two kids together, the All the Queen’s Men actress and model surprised everyone when she decided to file for divorce from Sterling after four years of marriage back in March. Despite his hopes to fight for his marriage after the news broke, they amicably finalized the divorce in August. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 18: Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling attend 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

09 Jeezy and Jeannie Mai In September, the rapper shocked everyone when he pulled the plug on his marriage to Mai after two years of marriage. The two share a daughter named Monaco and he claims that the decision to end things wasn’t an impulsive one. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy are seen arriving to the Rag & Bone fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

10 Lori Harvey and Damson Idris After about a year of so of making headlines as a pair, Lori Harvey and actor Damson Idris announced that they had thrown in the towel on their romance in November. They were spotted together recently at the Renaissance premiere, but Harvey debunked any ideas that they were back on. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 27: Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

11 Billy Porter and Adam Smith After six years of marriage and quite the love story, award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter called it quits from husband Adam Smith. The split was “amicable and mutual” according to the former pair. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Billy Porter and Adam Smith attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS on September 17, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

12 Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray In case you missed it, in August, the actress and twin shared that she and former NFL player Bobby McCray were separating after 13 years of marriage. They have three children together. LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 9: Khadijah Haqq McCray and Bobby McCray attend Operation Smile’s Annual Smile Gala – Inside at the Broad Stage on September 9, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/Wireimage)

13 Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman The pair, known for sharing their marital ups and downs on Real Housewives of Atlanta, called it quits this year after nine years of marriage and two children together. While it was a shock of sorts to us, for fans of the Bravo hit, their many issues were too hard to ignore. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 10: Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman attend the Atlanta screening of Lifetime’s “Line Sisters” at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on February 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)