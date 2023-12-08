The Most Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of 2023

Is it just us, or did it feel like there were back-to-back breakups this year? Every time we looked around, someone was filing for divorce or announcing they were moving on with their partners as friends only. And then there were the couples who quietly called it quits, no longer appearing together or talking about each other despite being a favorite of fans. Yes, 2023 was not the best for couples, or at least, not for these couples. See who decided to pull the plug on their relationships this year, and here’s to hoping they find what they’re looking for in 2024, whether that’s a new love or some peace of mind solo.
After seven years of marriage and two children together, the couple, who Taylor initially said were separated, are actually divorcing. She filed back in January and the filing was recently made public. “Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children [and] I will continue to do so,” she said in response to the leak. “Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace.”
Now, Diggs and Jones never came out to officially say they were done, but after being the go-to celeb couple for laughs and good feels, things abruptly went quiet. They starred in a Peacock movie together, but otherwise, they haven’t shared a moment together publicly since earlier this year. It’s giving done and we’re sad to see them call it quits.
While this was another situation of nothing being officially announced, the model couple, who announced their engagement in November 2022, quietly went their separate ways. She hasn’t been spotted with her ring and they no longer post photos of one another. In addition, in the summer, fans noticed that they had unfollowed one another and actually deleted photos of themselves together.
Mama Tina took that ring off a second time, filing for divorce from actor Richard Lawson in July, citing irreconcilable differences. Around that time, she was touring the world with Beyoncé on the Renaissance world tour.
After more than a decade together and an engagement that was announced in 2019, the couple recently shared that they were calling it quits. “To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” they said in a joint statement.
The rappers and TV personalities of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta fame couldn’t make it work and called it quits this year following Scrappy getting close to an ex (Diamond from the former rap group Crime Mob). The couple share three children together and were married for about six years.
Not a huge shock to some, but still surprising to us. Reality TV personality Monique Samuels opted to end her marriage to former NFL player Chris after more than a decade of marriage and three kids. She claimed that she realized she was “miserable” in the union and filed in April. Both parties finalized the divorce in the fall.
Following four years of marriage and two kids together, the All the Queen’s Men actress and model surprised everyone when she decided to file for divorce from Sterling after four years of marriage back in March. Despite his hopes to fight for his marriage after the news broke, they amicably finalized the divorce in August.
In September, the rapper shocked everyone when he pulled the plug on his marriage to Mai after two years of marriage. The two share a daughter named Monaco and he claims that the decision to end things wasn’t an impulsive one.
After about a year of so of making headlines as a pair, Lori Harvey and actor Damson Idris announced that they had thrown in the towel on their romance in November. They were spotted together recently at the Renaissance premiere, but Harvey debunked any ideas that they were back on.
After six years of marriage and quite the love story, award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter called it quits from husband Adam Smith. The split was “amicable and mutual” according to the former pair.
In case you missed it, in August, the actress and twin shared that she and former NFL player Bobby McCray were separating after 13 years of marriage. They have three children together.
The pair, known for sharing their marital ups and downs on Real Housewives of Atlanta, called it quits this year after nine years of marriage and two children together. While it was a shock of sorts to us, for fans of the Bravo hit, their many issues were too hard to ignore.
After marrying in 2019 and welcoming their first child shortly after, the couple split in October 2023, with Jodie filing for divorce. She cited the reason as “irreconcilable differences.”