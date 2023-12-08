Home

The Most Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of 2023

From quiet splits to shocking divorces, a lot of relationships came to an end this year.
The Most Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson attend the DesignCare 2022 Gala benefitting The HollyRod Foundation at RJ’s Place Vocational and Family Support Services Center on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Is it just us, or did it feel like there were back-to-back breakups this year? Every time we looked around, someone was filing for divorce or announcing they were moving on with their partners as friends only. And then there were the couples who quietly called it quits, no longer appearing together or talking about each other despite being a favorite of fans. Yes, 2023 was not the best for couples, or at least, not for these couples. See who decided to pull the plug on their relationships this year, and here’s to hoping they find what they’re looking for in 2024, whether that’s a new love or some peace of mind solo.

TOPICS: 