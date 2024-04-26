Jeezy Publicly Responds To Jeannie Mai's Claims Of Domestic Violence: 'Y'all Know Me'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper Jeezy, 46, and TV personality Jeannie Mai, 45, have been in the process of divorcing since he filed last September, and things have escalated quickly. We previously reported that Jeezy filed to request primary custody of their daughter, Monaco, because he claimed his soon-to-be ex-wife often traveled and left her in the care of her family when she could be with him. Well, Mai is requesting the court deny his request, claiming, in a shocking turn of events, that he was abusive and reckless during the course of their relationship.

Mai filed legal documents that alleged that Jeezy is susceptible to explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence, and she had text and photo images to go with those claims.

An incident she brought forward happened in April 2022 when they were at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco. The former The Real host claimed Jeezy choked her from behind while she was going up a staircase and then pushed her down those stairs. Hotel security got involved to de-escalate the issue and took a report, which she attached to the filing. While the report didn’t include evidence of the choking, the security guard says a server saw the rapper push Mai.

Other evidence Mai brought forward were images of her bruised up alongside text messages where it appears the rapper is apologizing for putting her in danger. The said danger happened because she claimed he was allegedly drunk and crashed a golf cart they were riding in as a result. Mai also claims that shortly after their daughter was born, Jeezy held her against her will in a parked vehicle, verbally assaulted and punched her with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing her to have a subconjunctival hemorrhage.

Finally, the filings claim Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins, would carelessly leave guns out in the open in their house and she says that behavior is unsafe for their daughter.

Jeezy swiftly put together up a response debunking the abuse claims and shared it on social media.

“Y’all know me,” he captioned a written post on Instagram. “The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous.”

The statement continued, “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

The author and rapper then proceeded to share text messages of his own that allegedly prove the golf cart incident was an accident and he also sustained bruises.

The former couple split last fall when Jeezy filed for divorce after two years of marriage, saying their union was “irretrievably broken” and that there was “no hope for reconciliation.” We hope the two can work through their differences to establish a custody agreement that benefits everyone.