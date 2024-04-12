Jeezy Seeking Primary Custody Of Daughter With Jeannie Mai

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

As they continue their ongoing divorce, things are getting messier between estranged couple Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. The most recent turn of events is that the rapper is allegedly filing for primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter Monaco.

Court documents obtained by TMZ found the rapper filed in a Fulton County court to change their current agreement on temporary issues between him and Mai regarding their child custody and parenting time. Both parties established a custody agreement in February, but now, Jeezy, also known as Jay Jenkins, wants their 2-year-old, Monaco, to live with him full-time because the co-host has a busy work schedule.

The “Put On” rapper also claims that he had an agreement with Mai to move into the basement of the home they shared. However, he says the TV personality moved out and took their daughter with her. Jenkins wants primary custody since he alleges that Mai’s brother and mom are taking primary care of Monaco because of the host’s hectic schedule. He believes Monaco will have more stability if he is the primary caretaker.

Additionally, Jeezy said Mai hasn’t given him his parenting time for the past two months. In December, Jeezy accused Mai of gatekeeping their daughter and filed a motion for a structured custody schedule to be set.

Mai’s legal team addressed these claims at the time. They stated that she wanted a safe and supportive environment for them to co-parent and claimed she was concerned the rapper didn’t have reasonable safety measures in place.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been insecure in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s wellbeing,” the filings obtained by Page Six in December read.

“These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter,” the filing continued.

Jeezy surprised Mai by filing for divorce in September, and so far, things haven’t been amicable. They were married for two years, and the root cause of the split is still unclear despite both parties doing various media interviews about the matter and allegations of infidelity.