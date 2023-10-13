Jeannie Mai Says She’s Taking Things ‘One Day At A Time’ Since Jeezy Filed For Divorce

Raymond Hall/GC Images

One of the most unexpected divorce filings this year has been the breakdown of the union between rapper Jeezy and TV host Jeannie Mai. News broke that the rapper filed for divorce mid-September and fans were beyond shocked. Mai finally broke her silence about the breakup during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show recently.

“I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts … take care of me,” the 44-year-old revealed before adding that she’s taking things one day at a time. She continued, “But one thing I know is, you give God your pain, he will give you his power. Period. So every day I’m like, ‘Here you go, you got room for more?’”

Mai added that when the rapper filed for divorce she “turned off every single device” in her home. “I really needed to tune into the voices I really needed to hear, which was me and the truth,” she said, as the audience clapped.

This interview came just a day after the former The Real host posted a cryptic message on social media.

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal,” the handwritten message read, which she posted to her Instagram page.

Shepherd also asked the mom of one about how her daughter, whom she referred to as her “North star,” is helping her through this rough period.

“I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without [Monaco] because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?'” Mai said. “It changes everything, so I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”

Article continues after video.

Just nine days before the divorce news spread, Mai was gushing over Jenkins, praising him for writing a New York Times best-selling book.

“Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list,” she wrote as the caption of a video of she and Monaco praying for him.

“This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling,” she continued. “I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love🖤”

Jeezy, also known as Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce at Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court and cited that their union was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The rapper, 45, also requested joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, who came into the world January 2022.

Jenkins hasn’t yet publicly spoken about the news or shared his side of the story. He has, however, been seen still rocking his ring. He also shared a caption under a recent post that some commenters think was a “sub” aimed at Mai, since the photo came about right before the news of their split.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” he wrote under a picture of him leaning on a luxury car.

The former couple met in 2018, began dating in 2019, got engaged in 2020, and married in March 2021.