Exclusive: Jay-Z’s Newest Champagne, Blanc De Noirs Vintage 2015, Is The Epitome Of Luxury

Armand De Brignac

Cheers to vintage finds and sips!

Eighteen years ago, entrepreneur Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter founded Armand de Brignac, known for its extraordinary, high-quality Champagne prestige cuvées. And now, the release of the first-ever vintage champagne, Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015, is here. Uniquely composed, Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 is the pinnacle of high-quality craftsmanship and luxury excellence. The cuvée is a fresh blend of complexity and elegance, resulting in a rich expression of Blanc de Noirs wine.

Drawing upon more than 250 years of experience in the region, the Armand de Brignac winemaking team creates each distinctive champagne with exquisite attention to detail. This includes selecting only the most emblematic vineyards and taking solely the first and freshest portion of the cuvée press. The result is a champagne that echoes unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship.

In 2015, the Champagne region experienced a wet spring followed by a warm, dry summer. The quality of the fruit sourced for the Vintage blend held firm despite the sharp duality of the weather conditions. Red grapes were notably healthy from lush crops, resulting in some of the finest Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. Crafted with 70% Pinot Noir, the grapes in Vintage 2015 are from the best Grand Cru and Premier Cru vineyards, including Mailly and Verzenay. The remaining 30% Pinot Meunier comes from Chigny les Roses, Rilly la Montagne, and Ludes. This distinct combination of fruits and aromas pushes the boundaries in the heritage of champagne blending.

With only 1,258 bottles of Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 created globally, each bottle is inscribed with its unique number (1 to 1,258) in addition to its disgorgement date, showcasing the rarity of this ultra-prestige cuvée. Each metalized Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 bottle is finished with hand-applied French pewter labels and a final hand polishing. The finished wine rested in the cellars for over seven years until it was disgorged on February 8th, 2024. Created exclusively in 1.5L magnum, Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 is best enjoyed for the most meaningful of moments, both personal and shared.

Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 is the latest addition to Armand de Brignac’s portfolio of ultra-prestige cuvées. Continuing to discover new ways to innovate and create champagne worthy of a new generation, Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 is an unforgettable wine with a signature style.

Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 will be available at select retailers worldwide starting November 2024 and retails for $3,400.