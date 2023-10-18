You can celebrate your next win like Jay Z and Beyoncé — for the cool price of $6,550.

Armand de Brignac, also known by the name of its iconic logo Ace of Spades, has released a special edition collection of their prestigious bubbly retailing for four figures. Called La Collection, the group of six sherbet-tinted premium bottles arrives in a unique lacquered box that will easily impress guests. It can also serve as a keepsake to preserve a bottle or two for special occasions.

La Collection includes a rare cuvée titled Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. Four. The 100% Pinot Noir is a delectable bubbly selection that pairs well with fall-friendly flavors like roasted apples, shallots, and fresh ginger. Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. One was released in 2015. These types of wines are not frequently distributed and have become increasingly sought after in recent years, so to have them all in one set is a pretty big deal.

Assemblage No. Four includes a trio of selections from 2013, 2014, and 2015 that rested in the brand’s cellar for seven years until the bottle was officially disgorged on April 20, 2023. There are only 7,328 bottles available of the cuvée. Each bottle is inscribed with its production number and the date of disgorgement.

The notes in the exclusive champagne include a complex blend of blackberry, fig, plum, maraschino cherry, comfit strawberry, orange blossom, plum, mango, white peaches, comfit orange, licorice, honey, and nutmeg. It gets better with every sip and is light. The premium champagne was unveiled at the elusive 10 Cubed, a private club at Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world.

We were there for the big event and spoke to Monika Kaufman, the company’s champagne ambassador. She described how the years of the grape impacted the final product.

“Seventy-five percent of the fruit in those bottles comes from 2015, an extraordinary year, followed by 15 percent of the fruit from 2014, another great year. And then we finished up with 10 percent of 2013,” she said. “The 2013 was a cooler vintage but had a great acidity, therefore, it was great blend for our champagne. That fruit was churned out in the Pinot Noir producing villages of Chigny-les-Roses, Verzenay, Rilly la Montagne, Verzy, Ludes, Mailly Champagne, and Ville sur Arce in the Aube region.”

Other cuvées in the set include the gold brut, a rose, and Blanc De Blancs.

La Collection also features a phenomenal demi-sec that enhances the flavors in a variety of desserts. It is one of the stars of the collection, with a refreshing flavor profile that seals the end of a meal with a restrained and precise sweetness.

Not ready to commit to a full Carter-style celebration? No worries. Armand de Brignac is releasing a twin pack gift set for the holidays (priced around $1,681). It pairs the Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. Four with Armand de Brignac Brut Gold, a favorite of musical heavyweights like Diddy and Rihanna.

The twin pack also comes in a signature gift box bearing the golden Ace of Spades logo in the center of a lacquered top that will look great on any holiday tablescape.

Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. Four is currently available in limited quantities at select retailers. Learn more about the special edition La Collection set at www.armanddebrignac.com