Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Cue the Tony! Toni! Tone! because the The Carters celebrated another year of marriage on April 4th. The famously low-key lovebirds were spotted out and about celebrating the special occasion over the weekend, which reminded us of how many times we’ve seen them basking in the glow of their love.

Let’s take a look back at their love story in pictures through the year.

*This article was first published in 2012 and was last updated in April 2021