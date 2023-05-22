Inside Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s New $200 Million Home In Malibu

Anthony Barcelo

The Carters made history once again. Although Beyoncé is currently on the first leg of her widely popular Renaissance World Tour, it didn’t stop her from selecting her newest home. According to Architectural Digest, the billionaire couple just purchased a 30,000 square feet compound along the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, which cost the couple $200 million, which makes their new sweet digs the expensive purchase for a private residence in California, expanding their luxurious real estate portfolio. The power couple snagged the record from their new neighbor, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who bought his home next door for a staggering $177 million in 2021. The Knowles-Carter estate in Malibu was designed by the self-taught Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, best known in the U.S. for building the Fort Worth Modern Art Museum.

Despite paying the hefty price for the lavish home located in the Paradise Cove area, also known as Billionaires’ Row, the duo, who share three children: daughter Blue, 11, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, apparently received a deal on the home, which was first listed for a hefty $295 million. The L-shaped compound features vast concrete hallways as well as floor-to-ceiling glass panels. The expansive and lush backyard touts a pool and ends with a cliff overlooking the beach. According to the Los Angeles Times, the minimalist modern house was originally created and owned by William Bell, a famed art collector, who bought the property for $14.5 million in 2003. Bell spent almost 15 years building the concrete structure of the house, and according to the New York Post, the home also features his vast private art collection.

In addition to their new mansion, the couple also owns homes in Lower Manhattan, the TriBeCa loft, where they shared their nuptials and an $88 million mansion in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. There are also rumors that the Carters own a mansion in New Orleans, as they listed it for sale and took it off the market in 2021. We’re sure the 32-time award-winning Grammy artist looks forward to returning to sunny Los Angeles to luxuriate at her new mansion with her family.