Luxurious Destinations That You Don’t Have To Travel Far To Enjoy

When you want a luxurious getaway while still being mindful of your budget, you’ll be glad to know there are plenty of upscale destinations that offer memorable experiences that don’t require you to break the bank — and for many, are just a road trip away. Among my favorites are Charleston, South Carolina; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Nashville, Tennessee, and for those up north, Toronto, Ontario in Canada. From offering luxurious spa experiences to great opportunities for entertainment, these destinations have plenty to offer. Check out the best suggestions for places to stay, great restaurants to eat at, and fun things to do, whether you’re traveling alone, with your friends or family, or as a couple.

Discover the most luxurious getaways close to home and know that the best of everything is truly within reach when you know where to look.

Charleston, South Carolina

Enjoy Fine Art, First-Class Dining and Fab Shopping

When it comes to art in “Chucktown,” The Grand Bohemian Hotel’s galleries showcase curated local works. Also, the Neema Fine Art Gallery is the only one of its kind in the area exclusively featuring original art and jewelry by Southern Black artists. Discover the authentic flavors that make Charleston stand out at Leon’s Oyster Shop where Chef Brook Reitz prepares char-grilled oysters, hushpuppies, fried chicken, and more in a casual setting. For notably attentive service, outstanding cuisine, and lively jazz, also get a table at Hall’s Chophouse. And when it comes to shopping, Charleston is truly unique. Stop by RTW where, for more than 40 years, the owner has offered curated pieces from Europe. Get the New York City boutique feel at Hampden, and don’t miss the epitome of Charleston jewelers, Croghan’s Jewel Box.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Plan a Custom Spa Experience

This area has a long history of offering top of the line spa treatments for health and wellness due to the numerous natural water sources available. Indulge in a truly customized spa experience at WELL Spa + Salon. Private suites feature heated floors and robes, and room/table temperature adjustment for total comfort. Near Milwaukee, in the village of Kohler, you’ll find the Kohler Waters Spa, a hidden gem and five-star space. Look forward to the pool and dramatic waterfall, saunas, hydrotherapy sessions, and more.

Toronto, Ontario

Experience International Excitement

Exploring the best of Toronto will bring you up close to a new world of art and architecture, casual and fine dining, music, shopping, and beautiful views of the Lake Ontario waterfront.Visit lakeside beaches or book a ferry ride to the Toronto Islands. The W Toronto’s beautifully appointed rooms and great service also make for a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Explore dishes from around the world through MJ Jeong’s Korean and French fusion menu at 156 Cumberland and Patois’ Jamaican-Chinese menu. And for plant-based lovers who want an upscale dining experience, check out LOV King West Toronto’s vegan menu.

Nashville, Tennessee

Make the Most of the Music City

At Hotel Fraye, guests enjoy a wellness center, pool, rooftop bar and lounge, and multiple on-site restaurants for total convenience. Book a helicopter tour for a birds-eye view of downtown’s beautiful skyline or upgrade your experience with Nashville VIP Style Private Tours, where a local singer/songwriter is your guide. The intimate boutique restaurant The Catbird Seat allows diners to enjoy the view as skilled chefs prepare multi-course meals and accompanying beverages that stand out.