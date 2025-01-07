Shine Bright Like A Diamond: Your January Horoscope Is Here

Getty

Welcome to the era of revolution and enlightenment. Approaching longstanding issues in new and inventive ways may lead to the breakthroughs you’ve hoped for. As you make your final plans to start this first quarter strong, you might feel the benefits of reward—once Mars moves away from Leo on January 6. This month will allow you to reflect on how you might focus on updating techniques in your craft. On January 29, be prepared to engage with your community as the new moon rises in Aquarius. With Uranus leaving retrograde in the sign of Taurus, you will get a chance to embrace positive changes in every facet of your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Happy birthday to the dynamic Capricorn, the epitome of sophistication and ambition. Take some time with your partner every month to brainstorm innovative ways to expand your business. Be open to suggestions—and to improving your knowledge base through deep research. Avoid overwork and burnout. Plan a spa day and enjoy the feeling of serenity.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

With Mercury and the upcoming new moon in your zodiac sign, your mind will be on discovering ways to express yourself through literature and community activities. Volunteering or creating a nonprofit will help those around you who are going through hardship. Grab your journal when you feel overwhelmed. Things are far worse in your head than in real life.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Celebrate your wins with those who have long recognized you as the superstar you are. This is the beginning of a bountiful life. With this new year, consider planning some fresh ways to cater to your creativity—and lean in to the importance of resting. Tell Siri to play Tyla’s “Push 2 Start,” because you and your lover have changed each other’s lives.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Your biggest competition is looking back at you in the mirror. If you find yourself experiencing impostor syndrome, set aside some time to reflect on all the good things that have happened to you lately. Invite some of your colleagues out for lunch to discuss potential investments. It’s always better when those around you are just as successful as you are. Let’s give everybody room at the table.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

What’s more satisfying than family time? Some new groups might spark your interest in ways to bring your loved ones together. Book clubs and other outlets that involve intense dialogue will create an opportunity for you to listen and be inspired. If you struggle with self-expression, try a team activity, like volleyball or swimming. Accept suggestions from peers. Plans don’t always have to be your idea.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Guess who’s coming to dinner? Your lover might be pressuring you to meet your family. The thought of real commitment may scare you, as you sometimes wonder if you are worthy of receiving the endless love that you have to give. Are you still thinking about the one that got away? Maybe you should consider what might have contributed to the ending of that relationship so you can move forward.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Focus on the positive. This first quarter will demand the mindset of multihyphenate content creators. Traveling will expand your network, and new business endeavors will allow you to blossom within your industry. Schedule time to connect with pros who can help you build your brand. Pay close attention to your thoughts when exercising: You might generate some of your best ideas then.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Experiencing a creative block? Going to the theater might inspire you to think about a problem in a new light. Take some friends out for drinks. The lively banter may help you come up with a revolutionary thought. Tell Siri to play “Rain Down on Me” by GloRilla. Take note of some of your recent dreams, as you might see a pattern. Trust your intuition.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Pride might be the biggest thing you struggle with, but it is freeing to forgive others. This is a great time to bet on yourself, as you review your career goals. Try to schedule a vacation; reflect on your wins and some of the endeavors that you might want to embark on next. Put your phone on DND and enjoy the serenity as you explore your ideas this month.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Your fitness goals for this year are within reach. How about trying Pilates, allowing thoughts to flow freely as you work out? You might get an unexpected text inviting you on a dinner date. It’s okay to have a little fun while you work. Go shopping and find something that will make you feel brand new. When you look good, you feel good. Remember that the night will be all about you, so worry about the price later.