‘Married At First Sight’ Alum Iris Caldwell Is Engaged!

Gavin Boulware

Iris Caldwell was one of many brave people to marry a stranger at first sight. The TV personality joined Season 9 of Married at First Sight, which was based in Charlotte, and was paired with Keith Manley. While their story didn’t have a fairytale ending, she has found love again and is now engaged to her partner, named Cam.

“I can truly say I’ve found ‘my person’ — someone who appreciates me just as I am,” Caldwell said in a statement. “He was the unexpected gift of a partner who has showered me with unconditional love and support, unapologetically, and for that, I’m grateful.”

On the show, Caldwell married Manley as a virgin and while she wanted to stay married, he wanted a divorce. The crux of their issues was that Caldwell didn’t want to be intimate. Manley also took issue with what he claimed was her immaturity about sex.

For those unfamiliar with how MAFS works, experts pair couples and they meet for the first time at the altar. They then go through a series of experiences for eight weeks that either bring them closer or showcase their differences before deciding whether they want to stay married or get divorced. Caldwell has no regrets even though her first marriage didn’t work out.

Caldwell and her mother – Gavin Boulware

“I will always appreciate the growth track that MAFS provided and the advice the devoted experts offered me. They all not only gave me wisdom for the TV show, but they also offered valuable lessons for life,” she added. “I’ve used that wisdom to reach my next level and I’m so happy with my personal evolution.”

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, Caldwell also shared that she’s happy to say she’s still a virgin.

“I could not, for the life of me, wrap my brain around why America was so invested in my sex life and choice to remain a virgin! I’m just as proud today as I was then to say yes — I am still a virgin and will be until I say ‘I Do.’”

It’s nice to see Caldwell move on and find her person and remain true to herself while doing so. As for her ex, Manley had a short stint where he dated Ari Lennox in 2022. The singer posted an image of herself and the former reality TV personality at a wedding in San Diego in her Instagram stories and Manley also posted a picture of them holding hands. The relationship didn’t last long as shortly after, a source close to Lennox revealed that they called it quits.

We’re wishing Caldwell many years of happiness with her husband-to-be. Sometimes, the second time is truly the charm!