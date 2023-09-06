‘Married At First Sight’ Alum Paige Banks Announces Pregnancy: ‘This Is The Start Of A New Chapter For Me’

Shakirah Abdul-Rashid

For those who have followed Married at First Sight for some time, chances are, you know Paige Banks. She was featured in Season 12 of the Lifetime hit and went through a rollercoaster experience looking for her happily ever after on the series. In the years since, she’s found it on her own and recently announced that she’s having her first child.

“This is the start of a new chapter for me – I saw the two lines come across the test and I was shocked, happy and anxious all at the same time,” she shared in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own, and finally I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for.”

Banks didn’t share who her partner is, but as her announcement photo shows, he’s made her quite happy. She’s looking forward to seeing him rear their child as they become a family.

“I’m super grateful that I can share this journey with my person. My safe space. My confidante and most importantly my best friend,” Banks stated. “Life isn’t always easy but doing it with you make things so worthwhile and I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love.”

Life’s been coming up roses for Banks since that turbulent MAFS season. She put on an empowerment conference with fellow MAFS alumnus Briana Myles called The Journey of Self, worked on a book called Turning the Paige and now she’s preparing for motherhood.

The storm she weathered on the series seems to have been the set up for a winning season in her life. As she told ESSENCE in 2021, having her heart broken in such a way allowed her to pour into herself.

“I think for me, [God] just allowed me to see a full lens of areas that I have to work on within my self-worth and how I view myself, because I’m not going to let a man, monkey, dog, cat, woman define my worth as a human being,” she said at the time. “That was my biggest area to work on, and I’m grateful for that, because if you’re not loving on yourself, ain’t no other man or woman going to know how to love on you as well. So, I’m just very fortunate to understand the journey in which I had to take and not think of everything as a negative, instead, thinking of the blessings in disguise.”

Now it’s blessings on blessings for Banks, and she certainly deserves them all.