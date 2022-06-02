Ari Lennox Is Dating This Handsome ‘Married At First Sight’ Alum

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Ari Lennox is going public with a romantic interest, and he’s a familiar face.

The “Shea Butter Baby” singer shared a few photos to her InstaStories on Thursday (June 2) of herself cuddled up with Keith Manley, a participant from Season 9 of the Lifetime hit Married at First Sight. She shared no comments on either photo but looked confidently cozy with him, throwing her leg over his thigh as they sat close in one image. He also shared a photo of them holding hands to his InstaStories, but without showing their faces.

Manley, as mentioned, looked for love on reality TV in 2019, marrying a young woman named Iris Caldwell on MAFS. They had their differences, including her discomfort with talking about sex and intimacy on camera as she was a virgin and devout Christian, and their overall communication issues. Eight weeks after meeting at the altar, on Decision Day, she wanted to stay married, but Manley shocked viewers by choosing to get a divorce. He wrote a book afterward, titled Life Is Just…: A Walk Within.

“Overall, it’s a lot more work I have to do to become a good husband, a good partner,” he told MadameNoire in 2021 about what he learned about himself from the way that short-lived marriage ended. “A big thing for me is transparency. I realized I need to be able to communicate how I’m feeling a lot better than how I was and how I have been in the past. It’s something I’ve tried to work on and I thought I was pretty good at it. But there is definitely room to grow in that area.”

Only Lennox can say now if he has indeed exhibited growth in that area, but as of right now she looks happy. We love to see it.