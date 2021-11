Coca-Cola and ESSENCE are back for a third season of If Not For My Girls. This incredible video series brings out a brand-new cast of women featuring Ari Lennox, Sevyn Streeter, and Aliya Janell. These ladies support each other, lift each other up and cheer each other on through it all—and in this episode they share their views on dating, love, and relationships.

Check out Episode 1 – Dating, DMs and Marriage, Oh My!