Hinge Announces $100,000 Fund To Help Pay For Education Of BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Therapists

Courtesy of Hinge

BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ people face disproportionate challenges when in search of mental health care from providers who empathize with and understand their lived experiences. Hinge, “the dating app designed to be deleted,” is tapping into its mission to build meaningful connections to change that.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the popular match-making app has announced its industry-first fund aimed at providing future daters within the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities with the proper support and access to therapists who prioritize healthy, fulfilling relationships.

Courtesy of Hinge

The “Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow” fund totals $100,000 and will help cover the cost of education for 10 aspiring therapists and counselors (at $10,000 each) who are committed to supporting underrepresented communities.

In light of this groundbreaking initiative, Hinge has tapped multidisciplinary artist and mental health champion Fariha Róisín as its brand ambassador to help spread awareness around the campaign within the wellness community and will help select the 10 recipients of the fund.

“So many marginalized folks are wrestling with trauma, shame, lack of resources, and isolation. A lot don’t even trust therapists and I can’t blame them,” Róisín said. “These times can be really dark and overwhelming in a lot of ways and that’s why we need mental health advocates. This initiative is helping people become the light-bearers, creating generational ripple effects of healing.”

Courtesy of Hinge

A report from the Trevor Project found that “nearly half of transgender and nonbinary youth aren’t receiving mental health care due to concerns around a provider’s LGBTQIA+ competence and compassion,” so efforts to change that, like Hinge’s, are essential.

The company is also teaming up with the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) and Inclusive Therapists to gain the expertise of their mental health advocates and ensure that their initiative reaches eligible, aspiring future advocates who are most deserving of this opportunity.

To learn more about Mental Health Advocates of Tomorrow and how you or someone you know can apply, visit HingeAdvocatesofTomorrow.com. Applications open May 18, 2022 through June 17, 2022.