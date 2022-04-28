(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Mark your calendars for a virtual and in-person event that’s flipping the narrative around mental health conversations within the Black community.

Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM), an institution dedicated to the healing, wellness, and liberation of Black and marginalized communities, has announced its second annual Black Healing Remixed: The Summit in Los Angeles.

With virtual and in-person events taking place across the weekend, guests should expect an array of activities to participate in, from workshops and sound baths, to deep-dive panels and meditation sessions, on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

This wellness conference aims to be an interactive experience that provides a safe space for conversations around mental health education, while centering the Black community’s unique healing practices and methods.

“Black communities have always had our own unique healing strategies. The Black Healing Remixed Summit is about refining and uplifting those skills and strategies, defining mental health and healing on our own terms,” says Founder & Executive Director of BEAM, Yolo Akili Robinson.

“Our Summit will focus on giving communities skills, such as supporting family members living with schizophrenia; mixed in with meditation, sound baths, and dynamic panels discussing everyday wellness.”

Black Healing Remixed: The Summit is excited to roll out the red carpet with keynote speakers like actress and philanthropist, Debbie Allen, journalist and founder of Native Son, Emil Wilbekin, celebrity makeup artist and creative director of L’Oréal Paris USA, Sir John, and more.

To register for the virtual workshops and in-person events, visit remix.beam.community. Tickets will be offered on a sliding scale to ensure accessibility; 20% of tickets are free and donation-based tickets are also available, so grab yours today!