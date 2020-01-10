Prioritize Your Self-Care In 2020 With This Wellness Checklist

Losing weight and eating healthier are always among the most popular New Year’s resolutions. But by mid-year, those resolutions are typically long gone, and you’ve reverted back to your traditional routine.

With a little intention setting and planning, 2020 will be your best year ever. Largely in part because we’ve put together a 2020 wellness checklist that you can refer to each month to help keep you on track with your goals.

There’s no time for excuses this year, sis — it’s about you. So schedule those doctors appointments, prioritize your mental health and get that body moving.

January

You don’t know where you’re going, unless you know where you’ve been. And in this case, it’s about knowing exactly what’s going on with your body so that you can treat it appropriately all year long. That’s why you need to take this month to plan your annual physical so you can discuss with your doctor what screenings and tests you may need, any issues you’ve been experiencing, or questions you may have. And if you haven’t been in years, then it’s even more important to go. It goes without saying that if you have a history of health problems or are experiencing symptoms, you should see your doctor no matter what.

February

Just in time to kiss up on bae for Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to schedule your dental appointment to make sure there are no breath issues going on while you’re getting it on. Good oral and dental hygiene can help prevent bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease—and can help you keep your teeth as you get older. Cause there is nothing sexier than having all of your teeth in your mouth, am I right?

March

If you wear glasses or contacts, and haven’t gotten your eyes checked in a while, this month, make it a priority to do so. The Mayo Clinic recommends getting a comprehensive eye exam every five to 10 years if you’re healthy, have no symptoms of vision problems, but if you have an existing eye condition, or are at a high-risk for one, this should be more frequent — every year even.

April

Summer bodies may be made in the winter, but if you had a hard start to 2020 (like many of us), there’s still hope to snap back into shape. Getting started can be as easy as finding ways to get more steps into your day, especially now that the weather starts to break. So try taking the stairs during your lunch break when you can or getting a walk in a walk around your block in the evenings.

May

May means good weather, Memorial Day and of course, the unofficial start to summer. It also means it’s time to plan your next vacation. Why? Because it can do wonders for your health. However, a recent survey found that only 28% of Americans will use all of their vacation days. Don’t be like these people sis. If you find that you have some extra days, why not take a weekend trip, mental health day, or simply play hookie because you want to.

June

With Father’s Day and Mother’s Day so close together this is the perfect time to check on your family if you haven’t recently. This especially means all of the family members you haven’t seen since Thanksgiving or Christmas — like your cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents. Time is precious and they won’t be around forever.

July

The summer is the best time to take on a hobby or try something new. The weather is nice, so if you’ve been meaning to take swimming lessons, try hiking, or become a tourist in your own neighborhood — there’s no time like the present.

August

August is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, so that means this month is all about getting your coins right. White women make on average 80 cents on the dollar as compared with white men, while black women make on average just 63 cents on the dollar, according to PayScale. That means black women have to work about an additional 142 days to make what white women make and about 215 days to make what white men earn in a year. Take this time to prioritize your money this month as a form of self-care. Implement a budget, learn to balance a checklist, download a money saving app — anything that’s going to put you forward a year from now.

September

You made it all the way to September with this checklist — you go girl! You’ve been working hard all year and the best form of self-care for this month is to make time for yourself. Spend August being selfish — if that means setting boundaries for yourself by saying “no,” taking yourself out on an expensive date, or even splurge on something that makes you happy (while still sticking true to your budget and finance goals outlined above).

October

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and also the time you may realize you may be due for a mammogram. It’s also the perfect time for your annual visit, and to ask your doctor questions about sexual health and/or other gynecological issues or concerns.

November

The holidays can be a depressing time for many. So if you need a little extra holiday cheer this year, it might help to talk to a friend or family member, too. If you’re feeling anxious, there are some natural remedies that can help. Or, if you find that you’re being hard on yourself, there are some things you can do to practice self-love. Depending on your situation, you might find that seeking professional support can help.

December

The end of the year means it’s time to get rid of the old, to usher in the new. You can’t make space for greatness to enter into your life if you’re still holding on to the past. Spend December reflecting and planning for 2021 so you can crush those goals too! And hold onto this checklist so you can do it all over again in the new year!



