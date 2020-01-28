Prioritizing self-care in the forms of physical health, mental well-being, and emotional care has never been more important. This spring, ESSENCE Wellness House is heading to Atlanta to bring you an immersive day-long retreat with a host of experts on hand to help guide your towards your journey to holistic happiness.

Ready to recharge your mental, physical and spiritual well-being? Click here to get your tickets for ESSENCE Wellness House!

As we all work to navigate our existence as career professionals, parents, spouses, caretakers, friends and more in today’s ever-changing society, learning effective ways to balance it all is key.

From coping with grief, to getting a handle on your fitness goals, to preventing burnout at work and so much more, our lineup of over 20 A-list fitness pros and wellness practitioners will be in the building for intimate, interactive sessions designed to help you work your way through it all.

Scroll through for a look at the full list of wellness experts, fitness gurus, nutritionists, doctors, life coaches and more coming to ESSENCE Wellness House – ATL. See you in March!

01 Stacii Jae Johnson 02 ShaNay Norvell 03 Rashan Ali 04 Ona Hawk 05 Octavia Raheem 06 Kellie Bowman 07 Ernie Dennis 08 Egypt Sherrod 09 Jae Nash 10 Halani Lobdell 11 Dwight Holt Jr 12 Dr Lauren Powell 13 Dr Joy Harden Bradford 1 14 Dr Jackie Walters 15 Chelsea Jackson Roberts 16 10-Dr-Anita-Phillips-1 17 9-Derrick-Jaxn-2 18 8-DaShaun-Johnson-2 19 6-Beatrice-Dixon-1-1 20 5-Anita-Kopacz-1 21 4-Alexandra-Elle-1 22 3-Ahki-Taylor-1 23 27-Ariane-Turner 24 2-Adric-Samuel-2 25 1-Aaron-Turpeau-PhD 26 11-Dr-Ayanna-Abrams-1

