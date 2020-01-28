ESSENCE Wellness House: See The Full List Of Experts Who Will Be In The Building
By Rachaell Davis ·

Prioritizing self-care in the forms of physical health, mental well-being, and emotional care has never been more important. This spring, ESSENCE Wellness House is heading to Atlanta to bring you an immersive day-long retreat with a host of experts on hand to help guide your towards your journey to holistic happiness.

Ready to recharge your mental, physical and spiritual well-being? Click here to get your tickets for ESSENCE Wellness House!

As we all work to navigate our existence as career professionals, parents, spouses, caretakers, friends and more in today’s ever-changing society, learning effective ways to balance it all is key.

From coping with grief, to getting a handle on your fitness goals, to preventing burnout at work and so much more, our lineup of over 20 A-list fitness pros and wellness practitioners will be in the building for intimate, interactive sessions designed to help you work your way through it all.

Scroll through for a look at the full list of wellness experts, fitness gurus, nutritionists, doctors, life coaches and more coming to ESSENCE Wellness House – ATL. See you in March!

01
Stacii Jae Johnson
02
ShaNay Norvell
03
Rashan Ali
04
Ona Hawk
05
Octavia Raheem
06
Kellie Bowman
07
Ernie Dennis
08
Egypt Sherrod
09
Jae Nash
10
Halani Lobdell
11
Dwight Holt Jr
12
Dr Lauren Powell
13
Dr Joy Harden Bradford 1
14
Dr Jackie Walters
15
Chelsea Jackson Roberts
16
10-Dr-Anita-Phillips-1
17
9-Derrick-Jaxn-2
18
8-DaShaun-Johnson-2
19
6-Beatrice-Dixon-1-1
20
5-Anita-Kopacz-1
21
4-Alexandra-Elle-1
22
3-Ahki-Taylor-1
23
27-Ariane-Turner
24
2-Adric-Samuel-2
25
1-Aaron-Turpeau-PhD
26
11-Dr-Ayanna-Abrams-1
Share :
TOPICS: