Dr. Keith Ferdinand On Why Hypertension Affects Black Women More

There are a number of lifestyle factors, according to this board-certified cardiologist, that high blood pressure is so common in our community.

ESSENCE Wellness House 2020 is back for weekend #2. Joined by a panel of doctors, we discuss why African-American women are at such an increased risk for disease – chief among them hypertension.

Dr. Keith Ferdinand, Chair of Access Initiative, Association of Black Cardiologists, explains that there are a number of factors at play for why high blood pressure and heart disease are so prevalent among Black women. Age, salt intake and stress are just some of the factors that make blood pressure go up.

Click on the video above to hear Dr. Ferdinand’s Wellness House segment in the clip above.