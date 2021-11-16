Loading the player…

The latest edition of ESSENCE Wellness House was all about how we can prioritize matters of the mind to focus on better managing our mental health.

Hosted by Lifestyle Expert & Actress A.J. Johnson, the 2-hour virtual event heard some of today’s most knowledgeable mental health experts and thought leaders bring relatable personal experiences and sound advice to the table through insightful conversations, spoken word moments and more. We spoke with Black women military veterans about how their mental health has been affected through their service, received a virtual serenade from songstress Mereba, and even caught up with two young influencers about the impact that social media can have on your mental health.

Plus, one of our favorite mother-daughter duos stopped by to weigh in on breaking generational curses and the one and only Tabitha Brown joined us to share a few delicious recipes and best practices for starting the day in a positive, focused mental headspace. Other topics addressed included how to create a mental healthcare plan that works for you, self-care and self-love for caregivers and much more.

Scroll below to check out each of the individual segments in full and then be sure to click HERE for more of everything you missed at ESSENCE Wellness House.



The 2021 ESSENCE Wellness House is sponsored by Tropicana, TV One and WW.

Breaking Intergenerational Patterns

Tichina Arnold and her daughter Alijah Kai talk about breaking in generational patterns and curses in the Black community.

Military Mental Combat

Lila Holley and Leslie Latrice open up about the toll that being in the military can take on mental health from the perspective of women in the service.

Fill Your Cup With Tabitha Brown presented by Tropicana

Get ready to add some sunshine to your day with entrepreneur, vegan influencer, and bestselling author Tabitha Brown.

Mountaintop Motivation: Protecting Your Mental Health At All Costs

Dr. Melissa Robinson-Brown offers a refreshing, empowering audience reminder to always prioritize mental wellness regardless of position or circumstance, with guidance on managing anxiety during the holidays and sex as a stress reliever.

Spoken Word | “That Was Her Way of Showing Up”

Spoken word poet, author and creator Jasmine Mans shares a poem.

Tips For Creating Your Healthiest Self presented by WW

All about having a healthy wellness journey.

Mind Over Matter: Creating Your Mental Health Care Blueprint

Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Dr. Riana Elyse Anderson and Dr. Karinn Glover walk you through the process of establishing a mental healthcare management plan that works for your life.

The Effects Of Social Media On Mental Health

ESSENCE Lifestyle Director Charli Penn, Jessie Woo, and Kid Kenn discuss the impact of social media on mental health.

Dear Black Men

Dr. Javar Godfrey discusses black men’s mental health.

Self-Love & Self-Care Tips For Caregivers

Mariel Buqué, Ph.D talks about how to deposit into your own cup.

Winning At Managing Your Mental Health

Sanya Richards-Ross and Emmanuel Acho chat with ESSENCE Lifestyle Director Charli Penn about mental health strategies top-performing athletes tap into to win in their fields and in life.

Healthy Meals To Jumpstart Your Day presented by Tropicana

Get ready to add some sunshine to your day with Tabitha Brown, entrepreneur, vegan influencer, and bestselling author.

