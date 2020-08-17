There’s more than one way to shed a few pounds, and a number of popular diets you can follow to do it. If you’re currently following a ketogenic (keto) or low-carb diet, you know those cravings are real! Thankfully, there are plenty of bread and sugar alternatives that can help you kick those cravings to the curb.
According to a study by Supplement Place, Keto is currently the most preferred diet in the United States and Canada. This high-fat, low carbohydrates diet forces the body to burn fats rather than carbs – leading to incredible weight loss when done right.
Those who are just starting out on a keto diet may initially have cravings for high carb comfort foods like pastries, pasta, french fries, and of course sugary desserts. The great news is that there are a world of keto-friendly snacks that will satisfy your cravings and still keep you on track.
Scroll through the gallery for a list of low-carb snacks that will keep your cravings in check.
Wisps
These crouton-like cheese crisps are perfect for snacking straight out of the bag or adding to your soups, salads, or appetizer plates!
PLANTPOWER™ Cauliflower Sandwich Thins
This low carb bread option can be enjoyed right out of the bag as sandwich bread, tortillas, and mini pizza crusts. You can also heat them up in an air fryer, toaster oven or conventional oven for a crispier texture.
Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie
Made with only 4 grams of net carbs, this cookie is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth guilt-free!
Bare Baked Crunchy Sea Salt Carrot Chips
These snackable carrot chips have no added oil and are perfect for satisfying those carb cravings.
Pimiento Stuffed Spanish Green Olives-To-Go
Olives make a delightful keto-friendly snack. These pleasantly nutty Spanish olives are stuffed to perfection with red pimentos and packaged in easy-to-open cups with easy to open lids.
Hippie Snacks Avocado Crisps
This low carb, plant-based snack is perfect for the busy keto follower that needs a tasty snack on the go.
ThinSlim Foods Zero Carb Bagels
These zero carb bagels are a keto-lovers dream. Toast them up for breakfast or use them for sandwich bread as pictured.
Think! Keto Protein Bars
This nutrient-dense protein bar has only 4 grams of protein and decadent flavors of peanut butter and chocolate which will keep your cravings at a minimum.
Mammoth Creameries
This frozen custard is low-carb, high-fat, and contains up to 2 grams of sugar - making it both diabetic and keto-friendly. Other flavors include lemon buttercream, chocolate and chocolate peanut butter.
Shrewd Food Protein Puffs
With just 2 grams of net carbs per serving, these keto-friendly puffs just saved the day!
