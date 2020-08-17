There’s more than one way to shed a few pounds, and a number of popular diets you can follow to do it. If you’re currently following a ketogenic (keto) or low-carb diet, you know those cravings are real! Thankfully, there are plenty of bread and sugar alternatives that can help you kick those cravings to the curb.

According to a study by Supplement Place, Keto is currently the most preferred diet in the United States and Canada. This high-fat, low carbohydrates diet forces the body to burn fats rather than carbs – leading to incredible weight loss when done right.

Those who are just starting out on a keto diet may initially have cravings for high carb comfort foods like pastries, pasta, french fries, and of course sugary desserts. The great news is that there are a world of keto-friendly snacks that will satisfy your cravings and still keep you on track.

