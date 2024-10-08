Here's How Halle Bailey Is Getting Your Trips Out Of The Group Chat

Reid Collins

Halle Bailey knows how to travel. If you follow our favorite Disney princess on Instagram, you’ve probably seen her luxuriating on vacation someplace tropical when she’s not in the studio or on set. Now, she’s partnering with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase to award 5 million Marriott Bonvoy® points to 10 travelers (500,000 points each) who want to finally take their trip beyond the texts and book their next dream vacation.

We’ve all been there—you’re planning that long-awaited trip in the group chat, but it all goes quiet. With summer ending, everything from ski trips to 2025 travel plans is entering the chat, but will they ever actually happen?

On Sept. 26, Halle Bailey, award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, and world traveler, launched the Bold Chat Court contest in partnership with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase. From Sept. 26 to Oct. 30, travelers can state their case weekly by creating and sharing an Instagram Reel describing their trip, why it’s been stuck in the group chat, and how winning this prize from the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Card can help them book their dream vacation, via Chase.com/BoldChatCourt.

“Travel has always been a source of immense joy for me, especially when shared with friends and loved ones, but planning those trips and actually making them happen can be so challenging,” says Halle Bailey.

She continued, “There’s something really special about exploring new places, trying new foods and learning about different cultures and music, which is why I’m thrilled to partner with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase to extend my passion for travel to others and help get some trips out of the chat!”

“The struggle to get group trips out of the planning phase and into reality is a feeling so many can relate to,” says Khary Barnes, Managing Director and General Manager of Marriott Co-Brands Cards at Chase. “Bold Chat Court sheds light on this common travel pain and aims to help make the next trip more within reach. The Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase, with its many opportunities to earn points towards future free stays with hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, can also support travelers in taking that next dream vacation with their friends—when and how they want to.”

We spoke to Bailey about her favorite travel destinations, how she plans her trips, and what excites her about this challenge.

ESSENCE: Where are your favorite travel destinations?

Halle Bailey: I have many favorite travel destinations, but my main one is probably St Lucia. I went to celebrate my birthday this year in March. I also love the Maldives. I’m very excited to be part of this partnership because it will allow my supporters to travel freely. With work, my life has taken me to many different places, and it’s essential to live this life that we have. You only have one life. You see the world.

So, how do you plan your trips and get them out of the group chat?

So it’s tough, to be honest, because everybody has different schedules and different days off. It’s easy for plans to fall through, but with this Marriott Bonvoy Bold Card, we give 5 million Marriott Bonvoy points to 10 lucky travelers. So there will be no issues regarding money or excuses people can’t use to not go on the trip. You know, you have this chance to go anywhere you want, and all you have to do is tell me where you want to go and why it’s taken so long for this trip to come out of the group chat.

What excites me the most about this challenge is I will hear the stories behind what’s going on and where people want to go. Honestly, I love hearing the tea. Also, I’m excited about seeing more of the world; I feel like I need to get out there in this phase of my life. I need to know the world. I need to bring my baby to see the world with me. Traveling is essential, especially for our mental health, creative inspiration, etc. So, it’s like something that I must do. I cannot wait for others to experience it as well.

How does the card help you plan your family travel, or does it alleviate any stress you may have with family travel planning?

It alleviates a lot of stress because it simplifies a lot. We have all these points, and look at what we can do with them; we can travel everywhere with Marriott locations. So you can just have fun making memories instead of worrying about the price and all those stressful things about a trip that happens to include.

For the new moms out there, do you have any tips and tricks for traveling with little ones?

Bring lots of sanitizing wipes. My baby is in a stage where he loves to touch everything and put everything in his mouth, so I’ve been sanitizing everything as well.

I love using the Duna stroller—it’s like a car seat in a stroller. It’s awesome. I love leveraging so many little things to make my life easier, like a little formula divider. It helps me so much on the airplane.

Why is travel so important to you? Does it help with your creative process?

Travel is important to me because I sometimes need resets, especially for creative inspiration when making music. If I’m not getting out of the house or seeing something new every day, I get stuck in a rut and don’t have anything new to write about. You don’t have any fuel. So often, going on these trips allows your brain a break and also fuels your creativity.