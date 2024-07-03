This Black Women’s Luxury Travel Community Is Bringing 300 Ladies To The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Courtesy of Travel Divas

Black Women deserve luxury. Recognizing this, Shanterria Earley founded the Travel Divas – a premier award-winning group travel company that caters to Black women. “She brought all of this together to showcase Black women traveling, but on an upscale level,” beams Michelle Thames, Travel Divas Community Director. “We do upscale travel. It is a five-star experience. What [Shanterria] puts together is an experience for Black women.”

Courtesy of Travel Divas

Though “upscale” and “luxury” are often tossed around haphazardly, the Travel Divas show and prove. “The experiences are all-inclusive. You don’t have to think about anything. When you travel with the Travel Divas, everything is taken care of for you,” gushes Thames. “It’s like white glove service. I think that it is a luxury for you to go somewhere and not have to do anything.”

Past and future destinations include Senegal, Ghana, Singapore, Jordan, Milan, and more.

“Dubai is a top trip for us,” Thames said when speaking on the company’s luxury experiences. “We host high tea parties. We visit the Burj Khalifa. They have six and seven-star hotels in Dubai. We stay at the best hotels.”

But Travel Divas was birthed in New Orleans. In 2007, Earley began organizing bus trips to The Big Easy that were a hit with Black women travelers. This summer, the Divas will return to the city that started it all. On July 4, over 300 Divas will touch down in New Orleans for the 30th ESSENCE Festival of Culture for what’s sure to be the ultimate girls’ trip.

“It’s one of the largest festivals for our community. When you go to New Orleans, it’s just a different space,” says Thames. “We’re excited to be back. ESSENCE Fest is the culture. It is the Black community. When you go to the store and see ESSENCE Magazine, it’s the nostalgia. The Travel Divas have been a part of the experience, and we want to continue to be part of the experience.”

Since its inception in 2007, the company has executed 500+ trips, domestically and abroad, serving that rich auntie vibe wherever they land. The added value of their experiences is that members have the privilege of exploring the world with other travel-minded Black women.

“Many Black women have not had the experience to go to Rome, to go to the Almalfi Coast, Greece, and Africa, and to be able to do that safely with a group of people,” shared Thames. “I think that’s important. You want to be protected, and Travel Divas gives that safe, inclusive environment.”

Further, women with the travel bug who prefer not to travel solo can participate in the Travel Divas roommate match program.

“If you’re afraid to go on a trip by yourself, you don’t have to be alone,” explains Thames, who shared that many women who meet via the match program have become lifelong friends. “We will match you up with the best possible roommate, and it will be the best experience for you.”

During ESSENCE Fest, the Travel Divas will host an exclusive Welcome Party featuring NOLA-based rapper and performer Big Freedia, an old-school hip-hop brunch, and a series of health initiatives, including group walks and panels featuring guest fitness experts. “We’re not only showcasing travel, but lifestyle. Health and wellness are important,” shares Thames. “[It’s really about] creating an experience.”

If trips of spectacular opulence with fellow Black women sound like your vibe, look no further than Travel Divas. The community has over 50 trips planned for 2024, and they’ve already begun announcing 2026 excursions. “We have so many trips planned. [If you really] sit down and think about your dream destination, Travel Divas probably has that place for you,” says Thames. “As we always say, ‘Book the trip, sis.’”

To learn more about Travel Divas, visit www.thetraveldivas.com or click here to join their Facebook group.