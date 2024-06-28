Going To New Orleans For ESSENCE Festival Of Culture? Check Out These Hot Spots In The Crescent City

Getty Images

There are specific images and sounds held in the minds of people who think of New Orleans. From the red streetcars and oak trees that fill the city, the sounds of a brass band, and the majestic above-ground tombs, there are places in the Big Easy that are a must-see and must-hear no matter if you’re visiting for the first time or the hundredth.

One of the first places visitors venture off to is Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. That historic neighborhood aside, here are other storied spots to explore if you’ll be in town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Take a Break at New Orleans City Park

When you need a respite from the downtown and touristy areas, head to City Park. Located in Mid-City, it is one of the most iconic parks filled with one of New Orleans’ most recognizable attributes: the lustrous Anseman and McDonogh Oak trees. The park is home to the oldest grove of live oaks in the world, some of which are estimated to be more than 700 years old.

City Park is one of the largest urban parks in the world, measuring roughly 1,300 acres. Beyond the endless green, be sure to head to the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, located inside the park. It’s free admission and open every day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) is also just steps away. It houses an impressive collection of nearly 50,000 artworks. NOMA costs $20 per person.

Pro Tip: There’s a Cafe du Monde at City Park. The lines for beignets are usually shorter here than the Riverwalk and French Market locations.

A Walking Tour Through Tremé

Surround yourself with history by visiting Tremé – one of the oldest African American neighborhoods in the United States. Historians say the area’s early population was mainly made up of immigrants and free people of color, including refugees from Saint-Domingue, known now as Haiti.

Tremé was incorporated into New Orleans in 1812. While there, visit St. Augustine Church, the country’s oldest African-American Catholic church, and Louis Armstrong Park, named after one of the most influential artists in jazz. You can also learn about the city’s often-overlooked history at the New Orleans African American Museum and Backstreet Cultural Museum.

Vibe Out on Frenchmen Street

This used to be one of the best-kept secrets among residents. Known as the “local’s Bourbon Street,” there’s no better place to surround yourself with the sounds of New Orleans than by stepping into one of the many live music venues on the block.

You will know when you’re nearing Frenchmen. It’s located in the upbeat Faubourg-Marigny neighborhood. It’s hard to miss the colorful homes that set the tone for what you’re about to get into for the evening. If there’s one area consistent in New Orleans for good food, good music, and an unforgettable time, it’s the live music scene on Frenchmen.

Pro tip: 6 p.m. is a sweet spot. That’s when the live music starts to kick off before the bars become standing-room only. If you don’t care about that, let’s just say be there by 10 p.m.

Explore “Cities of the Dead,” By Visiting Above Ground Cemeteries

Cemeteries in New Orleans undeniably play a significant role in the city’s character. While most graves are underground, New Orleans’ cemeteries are notable because the tombs are above ground.

No place celebrates life or death like New Orleans. Visiting these cemeteries is a great way to learn about the fascinating history and culture of New Orleans and how spirituality is celebrated throughout the Crescent City.

Some of the best cemeteries to visit for their stunning architecture are the Metairie Cemetery, Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, Greenwood Cemetery & Mausoleum, St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, Cypress Grove Cemetery, and St. Roch Cemetery No. 1.

St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is one of the most popular cemeteries to visit. It’s the oldest in the city and is where the famous voodoo queen Marie Laveau is buried. Note that entry to this cemetery requires a ticket and an organized walking tour.

Take in the Views From the Hot Tin Rooftop

The rooftop bar Hot Tin sits at the top of the Pontchartrain Hotel on St. Charles Avenue. The historic hotel is a Garden District gem. What’s great about it is the unmatched views, with guests getting a 270-degree view of the city skyline and the Mississippi River.

The most entertaining way to get there is by the St. Charles Streetcar. You will know you’re on the correct route because the streetcar is green instead of red. Riders will venture through the historic Garden District in Uptown. St. Charles Avenue is a popular Mardi Gras parade route, so be sure to look up at the trees, where you will still find some beads from the festivities.

There’s a stop right in front of the hotel. Get there early because the intimate and 1940s artist-inspired space fills up quickly. Let the attendant know you are going up to Hot Tin. There may be a long line for the elevator, but take it to the top to enjoy the craft cocktails and views from there.

Bonus Tip: The bar opens every day at 2 p.m. The Garden District is often overlooked by visitors. Streetcar fare is $1.25 for each ride. Stay on the trolley for a bit for a cheaper architecture tour of the grand mansions in the area, and head to Magazine Street for some shopping and more restaurants.

