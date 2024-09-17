‘A Great Day In The Stoke’ Celebrates Black Surfers In Huntington Beach’s Historic Gathering

For one weekend in Huntington Beach, the waves weren’t just a playground for surfers—they became a stage for a historic gathering.

A Great Day in the Stoke, now in its third year, saw the largest-ever assembly of Black surfers on September 14, turning a traditionally white-dominated sport into a celebration of Black unity, culture, and representation. With participants of all ages and skill levels, the event wasn’t just about catching waves; it was about building community and changing narratives.

Since its debut in June 2022, A Great Day in the Stoke (AGDITS) has grown into a powerful symbol of empowerment, making space for Black surfers in a sport where their presence has long been overlooked. The 2024 gathering continued this momentum, bringing together surfers from all over the world, standing as a vibrant reminder that Black surfers are not only part of this world but are integral to shaping its future.

The annual event pays homage to two iconic cultural moments: “A Great Day in Harlem” and “A Great Day in Hip-Hop,” serving as both an acknowledgment of Black history and a forward-thinking movement for Black surfers. Organizers created a safe space for Black surfers to connect, learn, and celebrate, offering surf lessons, awarding community leaders, and fostering unity among allies from all backgrounds.

For many Black surfers, this event was more than just a weekend at the beach—it was a chance to see themselves reflected in a sport where their presence has often been minimal. The significance of this is profound, as the surfing world remains underrepresented when it comes to Black participation. The visibility of Black surfers is important for a number of reasons, but it’s particularly noteworthy because of the statistics around participation in the sport. While it is steadily increasing every year, a study found that only 11.5% of surfers in the United States identify as Black. Historically, barriers such as access to equipment, the financial burden of lessons, and social exclusion have kept many BIPOC communities from feeling welcomed in the world of surfing.

Events like AGDITS challenge these barriers head-on. By offering surf lessons and community engagement, the event encourages more Black people to take to the water—showing that there’s no “right way” to look like a surfer. The welcoming of allies and non-Black surfers further emphasizes inclusivity, promoting the message that the ocean is a place for everyone.

As more Black athletes like Sal Masekela, the co-founder of the event, continue to break boundaries, it’s clear that this gathering is monumental in its aim to open doors for the next generation of surfers. It’s not just about celebrating those who are already on the waves; it’s about showing aspiring surfers that they belong in this space too.

This shift is particularly impactful for young Black women who are entering the sport. Surfers like Danielle Black Lyons and Rhonda Harper, founders of Textured Waves, have been instrumental in mentoring and uplifting Black female surfers, encouraging them to carve out their place on the waves. With events like AGDITS, they are inspiring a new generation of women and girls who see themselves reflected in a sport that has traditionally excluded them.

With Black surfers now gaining more visibility and breaking barriers in a sport that hasn’t historically included them, A Great Day in the Stoke stands as a beacon of hope. It encourages aspiring surfers to take up the sport and offers a reminder that now is the time to support and invest in the growing BIPOC surf community. Organizers are committed to making sure that Black and Indigenous surfers feel seen, supported, and most importantly, inspired to continue paddling forward—together.