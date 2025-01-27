Get Your Mind Right: Here Are 5 Boundaries To Set This Year

Getty

Boundaries are a topic that will likely never go out of season. The reason is that there is always room for self-development, and that often includes learning to set limits with people and things that threaten your well-being. Boundaries will also likely always be a thing because they’re not static and frequently must be redefined as we grow and evolve.

The start of a new year can be an ideal time to reassess your relationships and identify aspects that no longer serve you. It’s also key to recognize that boundaries aren’t just reserved for others–sometimes, you must create some for yourself. Ultimately, the goal of a boundary is to protect yourself and cultivate an environment where you can better thrive. If you’re ready for a year with healthy boundaries, read these expert suggestions on boundaries you should consider having in all aspects of your life.

Saying No To One-Sided Relationships

If you often reach out to someone who doesn’t reciprocate or over-extend yourself, it may be time to stop by setting a boundary with yourself.

“One-sided relationships drain energy and can dampen your self-esteem and mental health,” says Brown. “If you find yourself always reaching out, creating plans, or making suggestions, limit contact with people that consistently do not reciprocate.”

Be mindful that setting this boundary with yourself can sometimes lead to the end of a relationship, as the other party never makes an effort to reach out. While this can trigger grief, it also creates more space for people who reciprocate and pour into you.

“Choose people that choose you,” says Dr. Shanita Brown, a licensed clinical mental health counselor. “This boundary creates balance and healthier connections.”

Limiting Political Discussions

With a new administration kickstarting in 2025, it’s a good time to set boundaries around politics. Many people expect a tumultuous year, so limiting political conversations with family, friends, and colleagues may be helpful.

“Sometimes casual conversations can turn into a political debate and escalate into unproductive or stressful arguments,” says Brown. “Establish boundaries to avoid discussing politics and focus on topics that strengthen the connection or relationship without undue conflict.

Brown also suggests having pivot topics in your back pocket that you can use, such as sports or summer vacation ideas.

These boundaries can extend to social media content around politics that may be emotionally upsetting or create mental unrest.

“If people frequently send you memes, reels or other political content that feels overwhelming or you just don’t want it all, practice assertive communication to set boundaries. For example, you might say. “No offense, but please don’t share any political content with me…I rather not watch it…thanks for understanding,”’ says Brown.

Pushing Back On Exploitation At Work

One of the main drivers of workplace burnout is often a lack of boundaries. Fear of being reprimanded or overlooked when it comes to opportunities for career progression usually drives people to work beyond their limits. This can especially be true for Black women who are often overworked, overlooked, and underpaid.

“If you’re asked to work overtime without proper compensation, set a limit,” says Angela Banks, a licensed clinical therapist and behavioral health speaker and consultant. You could say, “I’m happy to help, but I expect fair compensation for my extra hours,”’ she adds.

These boundaries are also applicable to entrepreneurs or self-employed people working with clients. You may also need to set boundaries with yourself if you’re prone to overworking and perpetually glued to emails and work tasks.

Have a self-care plan to help you work through difficult emotions that may arise after you set boundaries at work. That may look like booking a session with your therapist, confiding in a friend, or journaling.

Banks also suggests setting boundaries around discriminatory comments in the workplace by calling them out and setting clear expectations around communication.

Declining Misaligned Requests

‘Yes’ is a default answer for people who aren’t yet accustomed to saying ‘no’; in some cases, it can be harmful. Set boundaries around work and personal requests that don’t align with your long-term vision and goals.

A telltale sign that these requests you’re saying yes to are misaligned is how you feel before, during, and after doing them.

“When you can sense that something is off, your productivity has changed, [or] things are a little bit slower, those can be reasons and red flags that boundaries need to be in place,” says Dr. Lorneka Joseph, a wellness coach and speaker.

“What you said yes to a decade ago may not be fruitful for you to say yes to now because what happens is it pulls you back into a space where you are taking on things that you don’t need to accept or embrace,” she adds.

To aid you in setting this boundary, practice pausing before you say yes to a request. Check-in with yourself and reflect on your goals before you respond.

Saying No To Unpleasurable Sexual Activities

Sex is a part of our holistic health, and it should be pleasurable. It’s easy to fall into routine sexual habits and become mute about your needs. Prioritize your sexual pleasure by setting boundaries with your partner around sexual activities you no longer find enjoyable this year.

“Historically women have been told that asking for what they want is too much or a burden, we’re leaving that behind in 2025,” says Jamilah Mapp, sexologist, tantric practitioner, and co-host of the Good Moms Bad Choices podcast. We’re worthy of pleasure in all ways, especially in the bedroom.”

You can initiate these boundaries by having a conversation about your sex life with your partner and then setting boundaries around activities you’re no longer comfortable with. Boundaries may also look like saying not to sexual requests that don’t align with your values or preferred sexual practices at the moment.

“If they can’t handle the instruction or you advocating for you makes them uncomfortable, it may be a sign to move on,” says Mapp. “Everyone deserves to have their pleasures met if and when possible, no need to deprive yourself, life is hard enough.”

Also, remember that it’s ok to change your mind if something you once found pleasurable no longer does it for you.