Two-Time Olympian And Globetrotter Gabby Thomas On Her Travel Essentials And Preparing For Paris

While it’s not likely that you can train alongside some of the best athletes in the world, if you are someone with wanderlust, you can certainly travel like one.

For two-time Olympian and track star Gabby Thomas, who has become one of the world’s fastest runners, taking home silver and bronze during the 2021 Games in Tokyo, she’s also become a true travel maven. An athlete ambassador for Delta Air Lines, who also knows something about racking up awards, she utilizes the carrier to get to her countless competitions, taking her from Budapest to Oregon and, most recently, London just a few days ago, where she raced to a first-place finish in the 200m at the London Diamond League.

“I always look forward to the comfy seats that I have when I fly with Delta. I think they have the best snacks – it’s the little things that I look forward to when I travel,” she tells ESSENCE. “And, I can’t say this enough, Delta has the best in-flight entertainment with so many options to choose from, I’m never bored – especially on long international flights.”

The 27-year-old Olympian lists some of her favorite international destinations to travel to as Lausanne, Switzerland, because “it’s such a beautiful place to run” thanks to its serene surroundings, Jamaica because she loves being on the island and feeling “connected to my family members,” who call the locale home, and Paris, for the “food, the atmosphere and the vibes,” which she’ll be experiencing again this July for the Olympic Games.

“Paris has always been one of my top two destinations for my favorite places to go travel to – especially to run, so I’m very excited about the upcoming Games and the opportunity to run in the city again,” she says.

For anyone who travels often, the wear and tear on the body can be a lot. But wear and tear for Thomas is something she can’t risk. So, the 27-year-old takes precautions before and after flights to stay in tip-top shape mentally and physically.

“After back-to-back travel or long travel, I practice self-care by making sure that I’m getting my hours of sleep in, hydrating more than I think I need, and honestly just relaxing by listening to music or anything that makes me feel grounded,” the athlete says.

In addition to embracing rest, Thomas shared her travel essentials to duck and dodge the effects of time zone changes, to maintain healthy eating, and ultimately, to feel her best. They include a lot of water, a “good book to read to help me calm my mind,” headphones, and “snacks to keep me fueled.”

As she goes into her second games, getting to Paris with help from Delta, Thomas, who will race in the women’s 200m and the 4×100 relay with fellow talents like Sha’Carri Richardson, is feeling more assured as she anticipates her races.

“I’m feeling really excited and confident about it,” the Harvard graduate shares. “It’s a little bit different from Tokyo because I have a few championships under my belt. And I feel a little bit more like a veteran in the sport. So, I have goals for myself that I’d love to see myself achieve. And I just feel like I am very supported by my brand sponsors like Delta, who I didn’t have going into the Tokyo Olympics because I was really fresh off the scene and kind of surprised to make the team. So having the support has been really exciting and helpful for me on my journey to the Games.”

She’s not new to the Olympics, and she’s also not new to Paris. Still, there are some sights she’s yet to see. While her focus will be on taking home gold, she does have a mini bucket list when it comes to the City of Lights, where Olympians are presently touching down in anticipation of the forthcoming opening ceremony. Hints include a timeless lattice tower and plenty of pastries and delectable dishes.

“I have been to Paris before, but when I went previously, I didn’t have a ton of free time to explore. So, this time around, I’d love to go to the top of the Eiffel Tower and actually climb up there because I didn’t get to do that last time,” she says. “I’d also love to get the viral cooking that’s on TikTok.”

But first things first, and that’s dominating on the track and bringing home the gold.