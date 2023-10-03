The Usher Paris Residency Was A Vibe. Here’s How I Spent My Time In The City Of Love

DeAnna Taylor

Mr. ‘Don’t Leave Your Girl ‘Round Me,’ Usher Raymond, officially landed in one of the sexiest cities on the planet, Paris, for an intimate—and limited—residency. With only eight nights in the French capital, the singer brought a taste of Atlanta to the city’s La Seine Musicale, along the charming Seine River.

Although this show is ending, the “Confessions” star recently announced he will be the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl LVII Halftime show. And he is rumored to take his sold-out Vegas and Paris experience on the road for a world tour.

All I’ll say is Usher was undoubtedly made for Paris. Whether it was serenading the room of worldwide fans with some of his most sultry hits shirtless or transporting Southern strip club culture to the Parisian stage—it was a night to remember. Teyana Taylor, Cher, Tyga, Offset, Venus Williams, and YG were also in the house.

So whether you’re heading to Paris for a concert or just need a getaway to dabble in all things Black girl luxury (cause that’s your business), we’ve curated this sample itinerary to help you make the most of your visit.

Book your stay at Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero

What’s more Parisian than the Eiffel Tower? We’ll wait. Located in the Trocadero neighborhood, this modern Canopy by Hilton property boasts the perfect view of the signature landmark, whether you take it in from the 7th-floor rooftop or your room’s window. And, if you want to get up close and personal with the tower, it’s literally steps away from the property’s front door.

Spend a day sippin’ bubbly in Champagne

Did you know that to be classified as champagne, a sparkling wine must be physically produced in the French city of the same name? While in Paris, carve out a day to make the short train ride out to Champagne for a day of sipping on the world’s finest bubbles. We suggest booking a tour with Black woman sommelier—and 9-year Paris resident— Tanisha Townsend of Girl Meets Glass. Townsend will accompany you to some of the most sought-after houses like Vueve Cliquot and Pommery and educate and guide you through tasting throughout the day.

Shop til’ you drop along the Champs-Élysées

As Usher said during his October 1 show, “Paris is the world’s fashion capital, and you can’t deny its contributions to fashion.” With most designer brands being created and based in the region, you can find more exclusive pieces not found in the United States and discounted—often 20-30% cheaper than in the US. Non-EU residents can also take advantage of the VAT Refund, which allows you to claim a percentage of the taxes paid on your purchases. You can opt to receive the refund in cash before flying back home, or you can earn a little more by receiving the money back on a credit or debit card in 1–4 weeks after returning.

Museum hop for a bit of culture

Every first Sunday of the month, many public museums offer complimentary entry. Peruse some of the world’s best art and sculptures from the Louver to the Picasso Museum for free. If you aren’t visiting on the first Sunday, there is a small entrance fee, and note that museums like Yves Saint Laurant are private and charge a fee no matter the day.

Have brunch at Sadelle’s inside the Kith store

With hues of Tiffany Blue in its decor, this chic eatery attracts all the “it” girls and guys to its tables. The menu serves breakfast, brunch, and dinner options and a full-service cocktail and coffee bar. Save room for dessert as the Kith Sweets counter whips up an array of sweet treats inspired and created by some of our favorite trendsetters, including the late Virgil Abloh, Kerrueche Tran, and more.