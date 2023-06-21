These Stylish Black Couples Popped Up In Paris For Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Debut

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In addition to showcasing some gorgeous clothing and some adorable kids, Pharrell Williams’s debut as creative director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear also brought out Black love. A number of famous pairs, including those who call the designer and super producer a friend, were on hand to support him as he rolled out his first collection for the fashion house as part of Paris Fashion Week. Everyone attended in their best LV threads, from printed sets and suits to denim and statement jackets, sitting front row as eye-popping, colorful and cool fashions and accessories made their way down the runway on Pont Neuf bridge. In case you missed it, see the stylish couples who showed up for Pharrell Williams and brought their shining star power to the city of lights.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The cute couple, decked out in denim (and one toting a serious baby bump) showed up in pieces from the new collection, which Rihanna (and baby Fenty number two) starred in an ad campaign for.

LeBron and Savannah James

The high school sweethearts showed up and out in head to toe LV (and a grill for the NBA legend). They looked amazing as they sat front row at the epic show.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20:(L-R) Savannah James and LeBron James attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Queen Bey had fans in a frenzy as she and husband Jay-Z made their way through the crowd for the show. Her appearance was a big deal considering she’s been immersed in a huge world tour with “Renaissance.” As for Jay, dapper in one of the collection’s suits, he not only was an extra special guest but he also performed at the post-show event. He even did “Frontin'” with the man of the hour.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jay Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee

The NBA star, who is currently weighing his options in regards to where he’ll play in the future, took a break from unrestricted free agent talk to attend the fashion show with his wife, Hazel. He went for an off-white jacket and pant while she wore what looks to be a black denim trench coat (with Louis Vuitton emblem earrings).

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Guests attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Russell and Nina Westbrook

The NBA superstar showed a little (or a lot of) chest in a denim Louis Vuitton top and some chic printed pants. (Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it, right?) Meanwhile, his beautiful wife, Nina, opted for a fun white dress and LV letterman’s jacket.