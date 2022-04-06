Courtesy of Renaud Labelle

As someone who works in fashion, getting invited to press events and attending fashion shows is a part of the job. And although it can be rewarding and exciting, navigating the ever-growing social scene often pushes you outside of your comfort zone along the way. However, having a plus one, if able to bring one, can make all the difference – especially when your plus one is your spouse.

Fortunately, for Candace Marie and Alioune Fall, they don’t have to count on being granted a plus one when attending events for work because chances are they have both been invited. Marie has been able to attend Paris Fashion Week a few times before on her own, but this most recent season, the beautiful couple was able to experience the City of Love together.

“I’m so accustomed to attending Paris Fashion Week by myself, that it was a breath of fresh air to be able to attend it with Alioune,” Marie told ESSENCE. “As a Black woman, it’s common to go into these spaces – especially on an international scale – and not really see anyone that looks like you, so it can often deter one from feeling enthusiastic about showing up. But, having him with me through it all was the best experience I’ve ever had when it comes to going to PFW.” She added, “I’m usually ready to go home after such a long stint in Paris, but being with him made me want to stay even longer.”

Young, Black love! We love to see it. While Marie and Fall both reflected on how great it was to enjoy each other’s company, we can imagine another exciting part of their experience was putting together their outfits. “It was my first time attending Paris Fashion Week as a talent and it felt surreal to be able to do so with the person that I love and want to be with all of the time,” said Fall. “With both of us having an immense passion for the luxury fashion space, I found it extremely delightful to dress the both of us in similar yet different looks.”

Needless to say, Marie and Fall made sure to bring their elite style to Paris. Ahead, see all of the coordinated looks that they wore for Paris Fashion Week, and discover the attached memories.

01 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 This Botter look was very special as it was not only their first look and show of Paris Fashion Week, but the brand makes it a point to uplift Black individuals both on and off the runway, which is very important to both Alioune and Candace. Initially they were going to wear the same suit in different colors, but at the last minute decided to coordinate in vibrant blue Botter pieces and wear Alioune’s custom ABF sneakers. It felt like the perfect ensemble to witness what the designers described as “Caribbean Couture”. Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 02 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 03 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 A fun moment for Alioune and Candace as they were both dressed in Rochas for the runway show and had built their look around the thigh-high gold boots that Candace wore. Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 04 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 For the Coperni Show, the couple wanted to do a futuristic, but minimalist moment. The new Coperni collection and setting was perfect for their looks. Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 05 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 06 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 A beautiful moment for both Candace and Alioune. Even more so because this was Candace’s favorite designer and her most anticipated presentation during PFW. Both were dressed in Schiaparelli and before attending, they were really inspired to capture a regal moment at the Jacquemart-André Museum near their hotel. The fashion presentation was an immersive experience where they were able to interact with the clothing as well as speak with the designer, Daniel Roseberry. Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 07 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 08 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Candace has had a long-standing relationship with Nanushka and always finds the brand both chic, and comfortable to wear. More importantly, with sustainability being important to both Alioune and Candace, they were delighted to support a brand that develops beautifully crafted products with an authentic and consistent consideration to responsible production. Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 09 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 10 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Since Candace and Alioune have both been longtime fans of the Sacai, they wanted to make sure their looks fully represented the aesthetic and vibe of the brand. However, with both of them being so immersed in getting the looks perfect, they lost track of time and were extremely late getting to the show. Thankfully the runway had not started yet and they were able to make an entrance upon arrival. Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 11 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 12 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 On their day off, the couple visited Châtelet, which is a very energetic and lively shopping center in Paris. On this day, they were able to discover the brand La Seine Et Moi, which is a Parsian brand that focuses on luxury faux fur. They were able to connect with the owner and go through their archive, while spending a relaxing day together filled with a lot of food. Courtesy of Renaud Labelle 13 Candace Marie & Alioune Fall At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022 Courtesy of Renaud Labelle