Legendary R&B Singer Freddie Jackson Announces Kidney Disease Diagnosis

Getty

The legendary singer Freddie Jackson took to Instagram to share a video that detailed an update on his health status. The “You Are My Lady” singer told fans that he’d been diagnosed with kidney disease.

“Hey everyone! Freddie Jackson here with a very personal and important announcement. It is with an open heart that I share some personal news: I have been diagnosed with kidney disease,” the 67-year-old began in the caption.

“This journey has been challenging, but I am not facing it alone. My close friends, my manager and music family, and all of you are here with me, keeping me going. I am also proud to announce my partnership with the @nationalkidneyfoundation to raise awareness and support for others affected by this condition. Your love and support mean the world to me as I take this step forward for my health and well-being,” he continued.

“Together, we can make a difference. I love you and blessings to you all! 💜 #KidneyAwareness #StayStrong #nationalkidneyfoundation,” the caption concluded.

More than 1 in 7 US adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. an estimated 9 in 10 adults with the disease aren’t aware they have it.

Fans began having concerns about Jackson’s health in July during an off-performance. The singer performed at the St. Kitts Music Festival for the first time in 25 years and wasn’t hitting notes as he usually does. Some fans also pointed out Jackson appeared to have a slimmer frame.

In September 2023, the singer opened up about his health challenges during a chat with The Official Black Magazine.

“You know, sometimes we go through aches and pains, and sometimes, as guys, we don’t go to the doctor like we need to. We just feel like we’re always supermen. So, I go to the doctor a few times, and he’s like, You might want to check this out, letting me know something is wrong. I go, ‘No! Not me, I’m Mr. Rock Me Tonight. And he’s like, ‘You’re being rocked and don’t even know it,’” he said.

During the chat, the singer also highlighted that he prioritizes his health, even if it means not performing as much as he used to.

“That’s another reason I pulled back because my health is more important than the stage,” Jackson said to the magazine. “Many people who started with me are not here today. I’m sad to say, but, much as I loved it, I love Freddie more.”

We’re sending healing energy his way and hoping for a full recovery!