ESScent Of The Week: This $47 Mango Perfume Smells Like Summer—And Outlasts Most Designer Scents

So as most of you know, a recession is looming. And in this economy, the cost of fragrances, especially those that are niche and designer, are unattainable and unaffordable for many. Like c’mon, I know we all know and love Baccarat Rouge 540, but at $350 a pop, it’s just unrealistic to think that many can purchase this over and over.

So when something this good comes along at an affordable price point, I pay attention.

I first discovered the brand Paris Corner during a trip to Dubai last spring, and it left a lasting impression. The purchase in question that I walked away with? Taskeen Caramel Cascade, a creamy caramel and vanilla fragrance with milky almond floral notes. The scent is good, and it goes toe to toe with some of my more long-lasting fragrances.

So when they dropped Mango Jugoso, I had high hopes that it wouldn’t just be good “for the price” but a top contender in my summer fragrance lineup (the name alone said it all). And let me tell you, I was right.

For the fruity and sweet scent lovers like me, who love to smell edible, this is quite literally one of the best mango perfumes you’ll ever smell. Imagine the juiciest, ripest mango you’ve ever had — the kind that drips down your chin when you bite into it. Now add a splash of blood orange and grapefruit for tartness, and a hint of black currant for complexity. That’s the opening, and it’s stunning. As it develops, peach, pineapple and melon notes emerge, amplifying the tropical vibe without drowning out that gorgeous mango note.

Why I love it: At $47 (AromaConcepts.com), you’d expect compromise somewhere. Not here. Unlike other fruit-forward cheapies, Instead of being a generic and artificial smelling sweet scent (the downfall of many fruit fragrances), it transitions to a sophisticated blend of violet, sugar, and musk. The sweetness is natural, not candy-like, and the musk gives it just enough depth to keep things interesting hours later. And the performance is ridiculous for the price. I get a solid projection for 6+ hours before it stays closer to the skin through the end of the day.

While it’s perfect for summer (and absolutely coming with me on vacation next month), I found myself reaching for it regardless of season. There’s just something about that bright, juicy quality that cuts through what was likely seasonal depression, to remind me better weather was coming.

Perfect pairings: I’ve been experimenting with layering Mango Jugoso, and I’ve found a few that I’ve really come to enjoy. With Kayali’s Vanilla 28 the warmth of the vanilla transforms Mango Jugoso into something almost gourmand without losing its freshness. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt on the other hand adds a contrast between juicy sweetness and salty minerality that creates an unexpected complexity that works beautifully. And for my citrus enthusiasts, layering with Atelier Cologne Orange Sanguine emphasizes the blood orange notes and creates a bright, attention-grabbing combination that’s perfect for daytime.

Paris Corner has earned their popularity in the Middle Eastern market for good reason. Affordable, long-lasting, and true to concept, Mango Jugoso delivers everything I want in a summer fragrance without breaking the bank.