The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 NFL Draft

Players from Travis Hunter to Jalen Milroe arrived for the draft in outfits that felt spot on. Chrome Hearts, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton were seen on the red carpet in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

NFL Draft Day 1 has wrapped. For the occasion, top prospects from the University of Miami and Colorado State University stepped out with memorable outfits. At Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, players and their families attended the draft and were poured into by fans while walking away with life-changing results. Perhaps what was most interesting about this year’s festivities were the colors and textures that were utilized to showcase the boisterous personalities and confidence of the players.

The No. 2 pick, Travis Hunter who plays multiple positions arrived wearing a magenta-hued blazer with trendy tailoring throughout. He also donned a black button-up shirt and a pair of slim trousers. Hunter is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars (such an exciting moment for this team). Next up, Penn State’s linebacker Abdul Carter who the New York Giants drafted paid homage to his Muslim roots with garbs that felt fitting. He arrived wearing a lengthy, silken shirt jacket that was custom-designed, and a luxe silver chain with Cuban links.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe who attended the University of Alabama showed up wearing a black suit credited to Chrome Hearts. The pieces he wore featured the brand’s infamous white cross motifs to amp up the detailing. Will Johnson, a cornerback wore a sleek custom Alo suit in a white hue. A pair of silver-tinted sunglasses and a custom ring from his mother topped off his style moment.

One individual who capitalized on the trend of players getting family tributes stitched into their outerwear included cornerback Maxwell Hairston, previously of the University of Kentucky. His ensemble consisted of a patterned coat that ethered into peacock territory, it was emblazoned with silver and blue tones. He also donned a white button-up, a pair of electric blue linen pants, a matching tie, a brown monogrammed Louis Vuitton belt, and a pair of Louis Vuitton trainers. (Hairston is headed to the Buffalo Bills).

Last but certainly not least, guard, Tyler Booker who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys arrived with a ’70s influence. On top, his brown velvet blazer featured golden buttons with brown detailing. A golden handkerchief and pins featuring his initials were eloquent touches. Booker’s smooth look also included cream pants with brown Gucci loafers.

Below, take a look at the stylish red carpet moments from day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.


