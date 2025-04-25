The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 NFL Draft

Getty Images

NFL Draft Day 1 has wrapped. For the occasion, top prospects from the University of Miami and Colorado State University stepped out with memorable outfits. At Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, players and their families attended the draft and were poured into by fans while walking away with life-changing results. Perhaps what was most interesting about this year’s festivities were the colors and textures that were utilized to showcase the boisterous personalities and confidence of the players.

The No. 2 pick, Travis Hunter who plays multiple positions arrived wearing a magenta-hued blazer with trendy tailoring throughout. He also donned a black button-up shirt and a pair of slim trousers. Hunter is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars (such an exciting moment for this team). Next up, Penn State’s linebacker Abdul Carter who the New York Giants drafted paid homage to his Muslim roots with garbs that felt fitting. He arrived wearing a lengthy, silken shirt jacket that was custom-designed, and a luxe silver chain with Cuban links.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe who attended the University of Alabama showed up wearing a black suit credited to Chrome Hearts. The pieces he wore featured the brand’s infamous white cross motifs to amp up the detailing. Will Johnson, a cornerback wore a sleek custom Alo suit in a white hue. A pair of silver-tinted sunglasses and a custom ring from his mother topped off his style moment.

One individual who capitalized on the trend of players getting family tributes stitched into their outerwear included cornerback Maxwell Hairston, previously of the University of Kentucky. His ensemble consisted of a patterned coat that ethered into peacock territory, it was emblazoned with silver and blue tones. He also donned a white button-up, a pair of electric blue linen pants, a matching tie, a brown monogrammed Louis Vuitton belt, and a pair of Louis Vuitton trainers. (Hairston is headed to the Buffalo Bills).

Last but certainly not least, guard, Tyler Booker who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys arrived with a ’70s influence. On top, his brown velvet blazer featured golden buttons with brown detailing. A golden handkerchief and pins featuring his initials were eloquent touches. Booker’s smooth look also included cream pants with brown Gucci loafers.

Below, take a look at the stylish red carpet moments from day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.





01 01 Travis Hunter At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado attends the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

02 02 Jalen Milroe At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

03 03 Matthew Golden At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Wide Receiver Matthew Golden of Texas arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

04 04 Will Johnson At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Cornerback Will Johnson of Michigan attends the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

05 05 Ashton Jeanty At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Running Back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State attends the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

06 06 Abdul Carter At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Edge Rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

07 07 Tetairoa McMillan At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona attends the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

08 08 Maxwell Hairston At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Cornerback Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky attends the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

09 09 Tyler Booker At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Guard Tyler Booker of Alabama arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

10 10 Malaki Starks At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Safety Malaki Starks of Georgia arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

11 11 JIhaad Campbell At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Alabama arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

12 12 Shemar Stewart At The 2025 NFL Draft GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Edge Rusher Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M attends the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)