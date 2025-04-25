The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: 5 Black Food Festivals That Are Worth The Trip

The Black Food Truck Festival

Food has always played an integral part in our celebrations, from family cookouts to backyard BBQs. And as we start heading towards warmer weather, this is a great time to grab a few friends and head to one of the many Black-owned food festivals around the country. These events showcase traditional Southern dishes and global cuisine while also allowing attendees to sip wines and spirits from brands created by Black folks. Whether you’re savoring mouthwatering Caribbean cuisine or indulging in soul food classics, food festivals are a way to enjoy community and support Black-owned businesses. From Oakland, California, down to Miami, Florida, here are five upcoming food gatherings to plan a trip around.

The Black Food Truck Festival

Charleston, SC – April 25-27

Charleston has earned its reputation as a certified food city with a deep portfolio of restaurants and food trucks around town. If you’re in the area, plan to stop by the Black Food Truck Festival, one of the biggest food truck gatherings in South Carolina. The two-day festival kicks off with a Friday night Rhythms & Booze event and continues with an all-day Saturday and Sunday food festival that includes live music. “The Black Food Truck Festival is a safe space where we can simply just be,” founder Marcus Hammond says. “We’re bringing food from around the country, day parties and after parties, VIP lounges, and a kids’ zone, so there’s something for everybody.” The family-friendly event will feature over 40 food trucks serving food ranging from Black American soul food to West African dishes.

Food, Wine and Fete

Miami, FL – May 17

In Miami, May’s Food, Wine and Fete event promises a day of sun, rum, and wining. Founded by Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez, the festival promises pop-up experiences, travel giveaways, and a drone show finale. Taking place at Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, the event pays homage to the diversity of Miami, especially the Caribbean diaspora. “Food, Wine and Fete isn’t just another food festival; it’s a full-blown Caribbean cultural explosion – a vibrant, unapologetic celebration of our roots and heritage where our chefs, mixologists, and artists take center stage,” James says. The all-inclusive party will feature food from across the diaspora: Trinidadian doubles, Jamaican jerk chicken, Scotch Bonnet Soul fried chicken, and rum-soaked cake. Add premium wine and spirits from Black-owned brands like La Fete Rose, Bajan 1966, and Carib Beer, and you’ve got an unforgettable night in Miami.

The Black Food & Wine Experience

Oakland, CA – June 7

Founded by Oakland native Aminah “Chef Mimi” Robinson-Briscoe, The Black Food & Wine Experience is an annual event that brings together food, wine, and fashion. “When I launched BFWE in Oakland in 2016, I envisioned more than just a festival—I saw a movement that would break barriers, challenge industry norms, and empower Black voices in food and beverage,” Robinson-Briscoe says. Now in its eighth year, the June event will feature a dinner, a grand tasting, and a Sip and Stroll. Catering to a wide variety of tastes, The Black Food & Wine Experience will also offer lots of mocktails and vegan food options. Attendees can support Black artists and entrepreneurs through the new marketplace.

Wine and Culture Fest

Washington, D.C., July 17-20

July’s Wine + Culture Fest is an elevated wine festival with interactive sessions and social events, taking place in one of the best foodie cities in the country. Presented by the Hue Society, the event was founded in 2017 by sommelier Tahiirah Habibi. “At Wine + Culture Fest, guests can expect an experience that blends wine, food, and culture in a way that feels both elevated and deeply personal,” Habibi says. “This isn’t just a festival—it’s a celebration of Black culture in the wine and culinary industries.” This year’s event, “Pour the Riddims,” will celebrate Afro and Caribbean beats while guests taste food from top Black chefs around the country during their signature R.I.C.E (Rising in Community Everyday) event. The three-day event will also feature curated wine tastings, expert-led discussions, and social events.

MIDDLEBURG, VIRGINIA – AUGUST 16: (Seated L-R) Chefs Tiffany Derry, Carla Hall, and Vallery Lomas are joined by Chef Kwame Onwuachi (standing) at the Chopped Challenge at The Family Reunion on August 16, 2024 in Middleburg, Virginia. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Middleburg, VA, August 14-17

If you’re a fan of Top Chef, you may be familiar with chef Kwame Onwuachi. The James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur wowed judges and viewers on Season 13. Onwauchi is behind The Family Reunion, a food and wine festival in Middleburg, Virginia. In partnership with Salamander Collection Founder and CEO Sheila Johnson and Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis, the four-day festival hosts panel discussions, cooking demonstrations, “family” meals, and nightly entertainment. “Since our inception, we have always offered an incredible roster of talent to celebrate Black and Brown excellence, and 2025 will be our best yet,” says Onwuachi. “Every year, I tell attendees that they have a seat at the best restaurant in America for the weekend. This year will be no exception, and we will have a blast doing it.” Celebrating its 5th year, The Family Reunion will feature hosted dinners with legacy chefs, afterglows (evening parties), and recreational activities – all on the grounds of Johnson’s Salamander Middleburg resort.