Eve's Son, Wilde Wolf, Is Adorable In A Recent Holiday Photo

Eve’s son Wilde Wolfe is as adorable as can be in a recent picture the artist shared of him. In the image Eve shared, the two-year-old wears a warm white sweater and red wooly hat over his curls, giving holiday vibes.

“Christmas countdown 🎄❄️❤️,” Eve captured the image.

The 46-year-old TV host shares her only son with her longtime husband, entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. However, before having Wilde, she was an active stepmom to Cooper’s children from a previous relationship: Lotus, 22, Jagger, 20, and Mini, 15.

Eve has expressed how lucky she feels to be a stepmother in the past. In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE she kept it real about the challenges and rewards of that journey.

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ ” she recalled. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’”

“I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie,” Eve added. “It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

Wilde’s siblings have embraced him with open arms—he is often on family vacations with them living his best life as the baby of the family.

Eve has had fertility struggles in the past, which include experiencing an ectopic pregnancy in 2006. However, she gave birth to her healthy baby boy in February 2022. We are happy to see him growing and surrounded by the love he deserves and then some!