One Of The Stars From 'Everybody Hates Chris' Is Getting Married

Malcolm Ali/WireImage for The Lippin Group

Ready to feel old?

Long before Tyler James Williams was a Golden Globe-winning star on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, he was a young kid starring on the critically acclaimed UPN/CW hit Everybody Hates Chris. As a reminder, the semi-autobiographical sitcom was inspired by Chris Rock’s life and also starred Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews. The show first aired in 2005 and ended in 2009.

Williams’s co-star, Imani Hakim, who played Chris’s spoiled baby sister Tonya (who loved her some Billy Ocean), is also grown up now and preparing to become a Mrs. If that weren’t enough to celebrate, she’s expecting her first child, too.

She is engaged to fellow actor Chris Naoki Lee, and the couple shared the sweet proposal, which took “Months of planning and secret phone calls,” on social media at the top of December. “Greatest thing is to love and be loved in return. So here’s to a lifetime of loving cause we ENGAGED!” the caption read.

Right before the Christmas holiday, Hakim and her beau announced that they’re expecting in another video. This time, they didn’t say much, allowing her bump to come into full view as the sounds of classical music played. The caption? “world premiere 2025”

If you’ve found yourself shocked because you think Hakim is too young for all these life changes since you watched her grow up on TV, think again! She’s actually 31. The more you know.

The beauty was most recently a regular on the Apple TV series Mythic Quest and has been doing voice work for multiple animated TV series. Sounds like Hakim can do it all. And she’s getting ready for her biggest roles yet: wife and mother.