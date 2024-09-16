5 Delicious End Of Summer Cocktails To Sip On

Cheers to all of the beautiful summer memories!
As we descend into Fall, we are primed to make new memorable moments with delicious cocktails in hand. Summer drinks looked like trendy canned cocktails this year, as they’re convenient. You can easily have your favorite spirit in your hand or be open to trying something new, as many canned cocktails are becoming creative with their offerings, with flavors like peach and blueberry lemonade. But with Fall cocktails, we highlight darker spirits, like Rum, savory punches featuring citrus and Brandy, and Hot Toddies.
Please scroll down to view some of our favorite cocktails and recipes at home!
XO Twisted Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 2oz Mount Gay XO
- .25oz Dark Crème de Cacao
- 2 dashes of Orange Bitters
- 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Directions: Add all ingredients to the mixing glass. Add ice and stir—strain over giant cube into rocks glass. Garnish with expressed lemon peel.
Barbary Punch
Ingredients:
- 24 oz. Argonaut Brandy
- 48 oz. Pineapple Juice
- 8 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 4 oz. Simple Syrup
Directions: Garnish each cocktail with a fresh pineapple, a brandied cherry or fine Amarena cherry, and lime wheel.
Orange Eclipse
Ingredients:
- 2oz Mount Gay Eclipse
- 1oz Blood Orange Juice
- .5oz Sweet Vermouth
- 4 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Directions: Add all ingredients to the shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with orange peel.
Black Barrel Bridgetown Sour
Ingredients:
- 50ml / 1.5oz Black Barrel
- 25ml / 0.75oz fresh lime juice
- 10ml 0.5oz vanilla syrup
- 10ml / 0.5oz almond syrup
- 1 dash Angostura Bitters
Directions: Pour all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled coupette glass.
Argonaut Brandy Cocktails
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Fat Thumb Brandy
- ¼ oz. Simple Syrup (or syrup of choice: Agave, Maple, etc.)
- 2-3 Dashes Angostura Bitters* (or choice bitters)
Directions: Add ingredients to a mixing glass filled with ice and stir to combine/chill. Strain into a double old-fashioned rocks glass filled with rock ice. Rub the oils of an orange peel over the cocktail glass, extending the peel around the rim. Add the peel to the cocktail along with your choice of brandied cherry or fine Amarena cherry.
Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Argonaut Brandy of Choice
- ¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
- ½ oz. Honey of Choice (or Maple Syrup)
- Hot Water
Directions: Add ingredients to a tempered mug and stir until the syrup is fully dissolved. Garnish with a clove-studded lemon wheel (cinnamon stick or fresh mint can also be added if desired).