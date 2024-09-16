5 Delicious End Of Summer Cocktails To Sip On

Cheers to all of the beautiful summer memories!

As we descend into Fall, we are primed to make new memorable moments with delicious cocktails in hand. Summer drinks looked like trendy canned cocktails this year, as they’re convenient. You can easily have your favorite spirit in your hand or be open to trying something new, as many canned cocktails are becoming creative with their offerings, with flavors like peach and blueberry lemonade. But with Fall cocktails, we highlight darker spirits, like Rum, savory punches featuring citrus and Brandy, and Hot Toddies.

Please scroll down to view some of our favorite cocktails and recipes at home!

XO Twisted Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2oz Mount Gay XO

.25oz Dark Crème de Cacao

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Directions: Add all ingredients to the mixing glass. Add ice and stir—strain over giant cube into rocks glass. Garnish with expressed lemon peel.

Barbary Punch

Ingredients:

24 oz. Argonaut Brandy

48 oz. Pineapple Juice

8 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

4 oz. Simple Syrup

Directions: Garnish each cocktail with a fresh pineapple, a brandied cherry or fine Amarena cherry, and lime wheel.

Orange Eclipse

Ingredients:

2oz Mount Gay Eclipse

1oz Blood Orange Juice

.5oz Sweet Vermouth

4 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Directions: Add all ingredients to the shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with orange peel.

Black Barrel Bridgetown Sour

Ingredients:

50ml / 1.5oz Black Barrel

25ml / 0.75oz fresh lime juice

10ml 0.5oz vanilla syrup

10ml / 0.5oz almond syrup

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Directions: Pour all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled coupette glass.

Argonaut Brandy Cocktails

Ingredients:

2 oz. Fat Thumb Brandy

¼ oz. Simple Syrup (or syrup of choice: Agave, Maple, etc.)

2-3 Dashes Angostura Bitters* (or choice bitters)

Directions: Add ingredients to a mixing glass filled with ice and stir to combine/chill. Strain into a double old-fashioned rocks glass filled with rock ice. Rub the oils of an orange peel over the cocktail glass, extending the peel around the rim. Add the peel to the cocktail along with your choice of brandied cherry or fine Amarena cherry.

Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Argonaut Brandy of Choice

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz. Honey of Choice (or Maple Syrup)

Hot Water

Directions: Add ingredients to a tempered mug and stir until the syrup is fully dissolved. Garnish with a clove-studded lemon wheel (cinnamon stick or fresh mint can also be added if desired).