New York City's Most Exclusive New Spot Is The Delta One Lounge In JFK

Delta

As we enter into the Summer travel season, the idea of making it to a gorgeous beach destination, sightseeing in our favorite locales rich in history, or dining in a city known for its culinary treasures gives us the good feels we can’t get enough of. But navigating the airport to actually get there? Oooh chile…not so much.

But something sure to upgrade any travel experience is waiting for boarding or unwinding after disembarkment in the most luxurious accommodations. Delta’s newest lounge, the Delta One space in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, certainly provides all the opulence, relaxation, fine dining, and even art that travelers need.

Delta

I spent a whole afternoon in the new digs in JFK, one of the biggest travel hubs in the country, to see what the experience will be like for travelers with a Delta One ticket in Terminal 4. And as someone who has been in a few nice lounges, including JFK’s Delta Sky Club and most recently, the Air France lounge at Charles de Gaulle, this is something completely different.

Upon entry, there’s a stunning Fireplace Lounge where people can sit back and catch up on whatever big game is being played, or news is being broadcast on the television while chatting over a drink (or charging their electronics thanks the many outlets in the lounge).

Speaking of libations, across the way there is a premium bar, serving some tasty concoctions that journalists were able to learn how to make during the press event. I tried out the Peach Tree Old Fashioned, which was tasty. But there’s also non-alcoholic options now that zer0-proof drinks are more popular than ever, along with reserve spirits and wines (by the bottle), champagne, and beer on the tap.

Delta

Across from the bar is the restaurant, or brasserie, offering delicious French-inspired fare. In addition to the visually arresting light fixtures in the space (a lot of the decor was New York-inspired), I was taken by the mouth-watering fare. The Hamachi Crudo (with avocado, chili crisp, and honey citrus vinaigrette), Corn Agnolotti (chili corn relish and corn beurre blanc), and the rotisserie chicken (with creamy parmesan polenta, escarole, pickled mushroom, and jus gras) were the standouts on my palate. And it was also nice to see that for vegan guests, there are alternative dishes available to satisfy.

You can grab food to go or sit elsewhere and nosh on at the dreamy white-marble-covered market and bakery area. The dessert at the food counter, including the brown butter chocolate cookies, certainly hit the spot, flavorful without being too rich. They’re a must!

But food and drinks aside, there’s plenty to see and do in the space. Like relax. There are pods where guests can sit back and partake in zero-gravity massage chairs. There’s also seats available that fully recline so guests who need a nap can take one in privacy (there’s a curtain to help with that).

Delta

There’s also a Serenity Lounge, a low-key, quiet area perfect for vibing out, reading a good book, or enjoying some specialty lamp lighting to help your body get adjusted to the time zone you’ll soon fly to. And close by is another bar, the Rejuvenation Bar, that offers zero-proof drinks, as well as juice and fruit and herb-infused refreshments. Specialty lamp lighting in the Serenity Lounge mimics the light colors affecting the body’s circadian rhythms, helping your body get acclimated to the time zone to which you will be flying. Refresh your physical form with a hand and arm “facial,” an eye treatment, and a “jet lag reviver” massage to help travelers bounce back when they’re back in NYC.

Delta

And for those who have meetings to hop on and work to get to (because Lord knows I’ve been there), there’s space for that too. There are soundproof booths to help you take calls in privacy (and the tables move up and down to match your height needs or to help you comfortably stand for the entirety of a Zoom chat), as well as cozy seats for you to really get to the bottom of your to-do list ahead of a flight — or after.

Other cool amenities include eight spacious shower suites, equipped with towels, of course, but also bathrobes and slippers, dental kits, a hair dryer and curling iron upon request, and plenty of great smelling and effective products from popular brand Grown Alchemist. Staff can have your clothing steamed and ready for you while you get yourself together in the bath.

Delta

Also very impressive is the terrace, which seats 40 and allows guests to enjoy outdoor views (and actual sun rays!) while inside.

I loved everything about the space, even the brand-spanking new bathrooms that have personalized air dryers at every sink. Because how cool is that? There’s even a valet and shoeshine if you want to make sure your kicks are as spotless as possible before you head to your destination. With the help of the concierge and staff, you can get any and everything you need for the best experience as you wait to take off or prepare to head to your next location. It’s the kind of treatment that will make you want to get to the airport extra early or stay late.

Delta

As mentioned, the Delta One Lounge is now open in JFK, and it’s exclusively available for Delta 360 members with a first-class ticket to travel that same day, as well as for guests with a Delta One ticket for their departing or arriving flights, same day. It’s open 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., with market breakfast starting at 5 a.m., the bar opening at 6 a.m., and the all-day market and brasserie opening at 11 a.m. (the latter has last-call seating at 9:30 p.m.).

You can learn more about the hottest new spot in town, which is also the most exclusive, over at the Delta website.