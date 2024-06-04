The Waiting Game

Courtesy of the Club at LaGuardia Airport/Angela Sun

Catching a flight, but dreading the airport hassle? No longer do you need to stand in lengthy food lines or fight for a seat at your gate. Many airports around the world provide luxe spaces that allow travelers access to great cuisine, delicious cocktails and even spa experiences—and business is booming. Curious about this increasingly popular perk? We asked a few travelers to dish on their recent experiences with opulent airport-lounge accommodations.

iGA Lounge, Istanbul International Airport

Professional photographer Rick Southers was impressed by Istanbul’s 24-hour iGA Lounge on a recent layover. “They had sleeping pods, a full buffet with chef stations and complimentary massages,” he says. Thanks to his Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card, Southers had access for a few hours (four is the maximum) to showers, a pool table and a duty-free store reserved for guests. “Stop by the bar for a cucumber gin cocktail, or strike up a game of pool to meet other interesting travelers,” he says.

United Club, Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles–based talent recruiter Iman Drummond purchased a day pass ($59) to relax in the spacious United Airlines lounge. “If you need fresh air, there’s a beautiful terrace with patio seating and views of the Hollywood Hills,” she says. “This was the best lounge I’ve visited. The wine was good, the buffet was extensive and it set the tone for my trip to Boston.”

The Pier, First Class Lounge, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong International Airport

For a flight home from Hong Kong, travel writer Bianca Bujan was upgraded to first class—giving her access to the sprawling Cathay Pacific lounge. It has eight day-suites with runway views, free 15-minute massages in the private spa rooms and a generous à la carte menu. “Get the signature Dan Dan Noodles, made fresh upon order,” she advises.

Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, LaGuardia Airport, New York City

Travel writer and on-air personality Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon checked out the new Chase Sapphire Lounge at LaGuardia Airport, thanks to her American Express Platinum membership. Visitors can choose to dine at the first-floor buffet or order via a QR code from the upper level; and the on-site spa offers half-hour facial treatments—at no charge. “I had the Refresher facial—and left with glowing skin and a travel-size skin care kit,” Greaves-Gabbadon says. “Pro tip: Ask for Jada.”

Air France La Première Lounge, Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris

Have a stopover in Paris? Travel planner Noni Kadara recommends the La Première Lounge. Kadara’s friend had a first-class Air France ticket, giving the duo access to the exclusive lounge and “a full meal with table service,” she says. “Give yourself enough time to order a glass of wine and relax.”