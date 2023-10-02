Pinky Cole’s ‘Slutty Vegan’ Is Expanding To The Country’s Busiest Airport

We can now get sluttified before boarding our flights.

Vegan convenience food chain Slutty Vegan will now have a permanent location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the nation’s busiest airport. Unsurprisingly, the huge move was commemorated and celebrated by Slutty Vegan’s founder and CEO Pinky Cole via an announcement on social media.

“I have the most ICONIC announcement of my professional career,” Cole wrote in an Instagram post. “Slutty Vegan will be a PERMANENT LOCATION in Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport! WE JUST WON THE BID.”

She adds, “Y’all, this is the busiest airport in America, and my restaurant will be there! Special shoutout to the team @justcrain @randyhazelton and H@H hospitality!!! ITS GO TIME!! CONCOURSE B HERE WE COME!”

This is just the latest win in the long string of successes for the brand.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, a Fox 5 Atlanta report stated that Target stores in Metro Atlanta now have Slutty Vegan products on its shelves. “Slutty Strips” vegan bacon and “Slut Dust” seasoning can now be bought at 12 stores according to the reports.

“They tried to make me a target, so we put ‘em in TARGET,” Cole shared in an Instagram post. “Breakfast will never be the same!”

The expansion came on the heels of a $25 million series A fundraising round, which pushed her brand’s valuation to $100 million, as ESSENCE previously pointed out. The round was led by Richelieu Dennis’ New Voices Fund and Danny Meyers’ Enlightened Hospitality Investments.