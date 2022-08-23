Slutty Vegan Expands Footprint Outside of Georgia With New Birmingham Location

Pinky Cole has dominated the vegan convenience food market in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the country’s largest economies. Now, she recently announced the brand is expanding beyond their hometown.

In a news release shared with Essence, Slutty Vegan confirmed the grand opening of their Birmingham, Alabama, location on Sunday, August 21, marking the brand’s first store outside of Georgia.

The restaurant has earned a stellar reputation of serving 100% plant-based burgers, sandwiches and meals made that rival traditional convenience in flavor and presentation. This is the chain’s sixth brick-and-mortar store.

The expansion comes on the heels of a $25 million series A fundraising round, which pushed her brand’s valuation to $100 million. The round was led by Richelieu Dennis’ New Voices Fund and Danny Meyers’ Enlightened Hospitality Investments.

“We are so excited to sluttify all of Birmingham!” said Cole. “This location is extremely special to us — it’s our first location outside of Georgia, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of your community. We hope you are ready for us, because Slutty Vegan is ready to serve an experience to each and every one of you.”

It was also recently announced that the brand will open a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York–which was a full circle moment for the founder.

“My first ever restaurant – Pinky’s Jamaican & American Restaurant – was in Harlem, so this is a full-circle moment for me,” Cole reportedly said. “It’s an honor to be opening a concept in such an established space, just down the street from where Biggie Smalls grew up, and to bring more delicious vegan food to the Brooklyn community.”

The brand’s growth is notable since it was just founded in 2018, and is poised to become one of the largest vegan food companies in the market.

The Birmingham location is located in the Woodlawn neighborhood at 5 55th Pl S, Birmingham, AL 35212.