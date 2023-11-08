Damson Idris And Lori Harvey Call It Quits After Less Than A Year Of Dating

Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lori Harvey, 26, and actor Damson Idris, 32, are no longer an item after seemingly less than a year of dating. The former couple put social media chatter to rest by releasing a formal statement about the end of their relationship.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” the statement read.

Social media users began suspecting the couple had broken up when they noticed both unfollowed each other and deleted all pictures of one another from their Instagram pages.

Rumors of Idris and Harvey dating began when they were spotted in West Hollywood leaving a restaurant. They seemingly confirmed their relationship in January when Idris posted a picture kissing the model on the cheek and wishing her a happy birthday. Following that soft reveal, the two hit the red carpet together for the Snowfall premiere in February.

During their nearly year-long relationship, the Snowfall actor attended Harvey’s 26th birthday bash, they sang their hearts out at a Beyoncé concert in May 2023, and ate turkey legs at Disneyland in August. Idris also went on vacation with the Harvey’s in July 2023 and did a baecation in Turks and Caicos with the beauty.

Harvey has been clear about not settling in relationships and doing what’s best for her. During an interview with Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor in 2022, the model and entrepreneur discussed what makes her feel empowered in relationships.

“Not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements,” she said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re giving [your love] to the right person because when you start giving it to the wrong person it starts to drain you,” she said.

During an appearance on E! in January, she also shared the words she holds closest to her heart from her dad, Steve Harvey, which are that she is the prize.

“It just means not compromising my values, my happiness, my peace, and not settling for less than what I know I deserve,” she said.

Harvey has previously dated the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Future, and was engaged to footballer Memphis Depay. This is the first celebrity Idris was publicly linked to.