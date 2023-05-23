Inside Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart’s Star-Studded Minions-Themed Baby Shower

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

When a baby shower takes place, you know what that means: the little bun is just about ready to come out of the oven! To celebrate that, rapper and TV personality Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart threw one of the most festive baby showers we’ve seen in — well, ever.

In case you missed it, the couple had a bash inspired by the Minions of Despicable Me and Minions fame. That meant a lot of yellow and blue as they celebrated their “Little Minion,” baby Harris-Dupart, from the elaborate decor inside and outside the venue in Atlanta, to the car they pulled up in and even the attire (including Jesseca’s yellow wig). It was also a star-studded party, including, among others, guests Tamar and big sister Towanda Braxton, Raven-Symone and Mona Scott-Young.

In addition to it having the usual trappings of a baby shower, including games, a lot of food and opportunities for guests who are parents to offer the couple advice (though Dupart came into their marriage with adult children, this is Da Brat’s first), there was also a very colorful dance circle where twerking, flipping and more took place. Guests who attended said the shower, planned by Elly B Events, was “epic.” But no one was more pleased with how the day went down than the moms-to-be.

“OMG From the decor to the delectable food to the decadent desserts to the FABULOUS FAMILY & FRIENDS who came out to my wife’s a– in the air twerking to the delicious specialty drinks. Maaaan THEEEE BEST BABY SHOWER I’ve ever been too. (the only one l’ve ever been too),” Da Brat wrote on Instagram. “What a way to CELEBRATE our little Miracle Drop. THAAANK YOU wholeheartedly to EVERYONE who loves and supports us. Everyone who came was full of love and good energy. The VIBES in this building was EXACTLY what we wanted our BABY to FEEL. Last night was NOTHING SHORT OF AMAZING.”

As they revealed previously, the Harris-Duparts are expecting a little boy. This all comes after Da Brat, who has been open about the winding road to having a baby with her wife, thought at one point, being able to carry and deliver a baby wouldn’t be something she could do.

“I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me,” she told PEOPLE in February. “I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

It’s certainly happening and the pair couldn’t be happier. It seems a summer baby could be in the cards for them. Their family is expanding just over a year after they said “I do.”