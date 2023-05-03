Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Explain Why They Used A White Sperm Donor

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart shared that they used a white sperm donor to conceive their baby on the way.

In an interview with The Root, they explained that it was challenging to find a sperm donor that met their criteria. Out of the 300 prospective donors they had, only one was Black, “And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” Da Brat said jokingly. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry but that wasn’t gonna be my choice.’”

While the star is carrying their child, the couple used Dupart’s egg for the procedure.

“He definitely wasn’t Black. But I think we did a great job with picking,” the rapper said. “He’s handsome, he’s tall and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”

Social media comments on blog pages that shared the story, like The Shade Room, were critical about the couple’s choice. Some people accused them of choosing a white donor because they wanted a child of a fairer complexion.

But for the record, an analysis by The Washington Post found that Black sperm donors make up less than two percent of the four largest sperm banks in the United States. These banks include California Cryobank, Fairfax Cryobank, Seattle Sperm Bank and Xytex. An analysis by CBS News on the same issue found less than 4% of sperm at the banks is from Black donors.

Dupart set the record straight, emphasizing the statistics about Black sperm donors in the comment section under both a Baller Alert and Shade Room post.

“TO BE CLEAR – for all those that are not aware of the MANY things we weren’t aware of, here it is: black men make up less than 5% of the donation pool. Furthermore with genetic testing ( that is SPECIFICALLY for looking into the diseases that humans carry ) and inputting my stats in ALL of the cryo banks -it went from THOUSANDS to about 300 and of that only 1 was black – and he also unfortunately wasn’t a perfect match,” she wrote in a comment.

“So we actually waited a few weeks to see if the pool increased – but unfortunately with the time frame we had to choose within 6-8 weeks and there was no more new black donors that fit within the perfect fit with my genetic testing. Hopefully this HEADLINE that people are running with will EDUCATE more people that there’s a HUGE gap in the sperm pool. Everyone have a great rest of your day,” she concluded.

Judy and DaBrat announced they were expecting their first child as a couple in February. This came after close to a year of trying and facing complications, including a miscarriage.