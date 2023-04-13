‘I Felt It Again’: Da Brat Gets Emotional As She Feels Baby Moving In Her Stomach

Getty

Da Brat is excited to meet her baby boy soon! Earlier this week, her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, shared an adorable video on Instagram of the pregnant rapper and entertainer, 48, becoming emotional as she felt their baby kick, as she moved her hands around her stomach to experience the movement herself. In the video, you can see Da Brat’s tears as she continued to receive several kicks from her little one.

Gasping, she excitedly said to her wife, “I felt it again in the middle! Oh my god, I wish you could feel it.” Harris-Dupart responded, “Oh, he’s playing with you, beautiful!” Da Brat playfully answered, “Tell him to stop playing, beautiful!”

“Guess who’s feeling the baby’s movements now 😊😊😊 it’s the SWEETEST little things to watch 💕💕💕💕 my wife is so deserving of all this excitement, love, and blessings 💕💕💕💕,” the beauty entrepreneur, 41, wrote on Instagram. “Baby Boy Harris-Dupart is playing games with his mommy.”

The couple revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in February, with Da Brat sharing how she never imagined children to be part of her life plan. “I never thought I was going to have kids,” she revealed. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

When she met and fell in love with Harris-Dupart, her mindset shifted. “I started looking at life so differently,” said Da Brat. “I was like; I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

The couple’s baby boy will be a rainbow baby after the couple experienced a miscarriage last year.

We’re excited to witness more sweet baby moments from Da Brat and Harris-Dupart. You can follow their parenting journey on their show; Brat Loves Judy premiering on April 27th at 9/8c on WeTv.