Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart can officially be called the Harris-Duparts.

The couple, who are expecting a child together, said “I do” in front of a who’s who of Atlanta’s biggest names on Tuesday, or “Twosday”: 02/22/2022. Guests included Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, singer Nivea, Eva Marcille, Rickey Smiley, Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward, Tokyo Vanity, Shamea Morton and more. Da Brat’s big sister, actress LisaRaye, was present, forgoing her signature white ensembles for a plum bridesmaids gown and a bouquet. Jermaine Dupri was also present to help walk his good friend and collaborator down the aisle, while Rickey Smiley stepped in to dance with Da Brat for the traditional father-daughter dance.

The beloved MC and the Kaleidoscope Hair CEO both looked stunning in gowns made by Ese Azenabor. Photos of the beauties amongst their gorgeous decor (brought together by star planner Eliana Baucicault of ellyB Events and Pomp Posh Decor), were taken by star wedding photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography. The celebration took place at the Horse Mansion in Chattahoochee Hills, Ga. and plenty of fun was had.

“We’re already a union. The paper is just going to solidify it,” Brat told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about their nuptials. “But she wasn’t ever going nowhere, anyway. And I wasn’t letting her go. So, we get to do it and show the world that we’re a union. It’s a milestone because, in the ’90s, things like this couldn’t happen.”

“One thing we did not want to do was make this big thing for everybody else — and we do [that] a lot. We show up to everybody. We do a lot for everybody. We wanted this to be our moment. We want to enjoy it,” Dupart said. “We want to show up, express how much we love each other in front of people that we love, but then actually have fun, and just love each other.”

Up next, the couple is gearing up for the birth of their first child. A blessing that Da Brat can’t wait for.

“It makes me nervous, but it makes me excited, too. It’s all this excited nervousness. Oh, my goodness,” she told the publication. “We talk a lot about it. We pray about it. We want to raise the most beautiful, respectful, loving child and we want our child to carry out our legacy. This child is going to be loved unlike ever before and spoiled unlike ever before, but in a good way.”

After meeting in 2017, Brat and Dupart started dating in 2019. By 2020, they went public with their relationship. Now they’re married and starting a family. Congratulations to the Harris-Duparts!