Da Brat Crushed After Doctor Advises Against Her Carrying A Child Due To Fibroids

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

There have been a number of star weddings in 2022, but one that’s hard to forget is the celebration for rapper Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart. Their glorious ceremony and reception took place in February of this year and the couple have spent married life thus far looking to expand their family.

Unfortunately, Brat, who was considering carrying a child for the couple, was advised against doing so due to issues with fibroids. The 48-year-old was in tears when she shared the doctor’s counsel during an episode of WE tv’s Brat Loves Judy.

“Just came from the doctor and the doctor said I have two fibroid tumors so he suggested that I shouldn’t carry,” she shared.

She added, “I don’t know much about fibroid tumors but he was like, it would probably be better if my partner carries.”

Depending on where the rapper’s fibroids are (submucosal fibroids protrude into the uterine cavity, which can make conception difficult), it might be something that requires a surgical procedure like a myomectomy in order for her to have the best chances. Thankfully though, Harris-Dupart is supportive of her wife despite the disappointing news and said she was willing to step in and carry the child if need be. She explained that she can get herself to a place where she could be the carrier, but wanted Brat to experience what it’s like. She already has three children of her own–two sons named Byron Jr. and Jay, and a daughter named Deja.

“So I think the journey, if I was the one to carry, just wouldn’t be as sentimental for her because she would be, you know, she would bond with the baby inside of her. She would get the first kick, the first feels, the first butterfly flutters. So, ideally, I would want it to be her. But if she can’t, we’re going to make it happen either way it goes,” Harris-Dupart said.

The Kaleidoscope founder has also had her fair share of health issues that could make carrying a child difficult though. The couple stopped by The Tamron Hall Show a few months back to share their journey to starting their family. She told the talk show host that she was hospitalized with blood clots at one point. “It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…we want a baby together” she said optimistically.

Harris-Dupart also gushed over her wife, emphasizing what a good mother she would make, which is why they’re both willing to do what they can to have a child.

“She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life,” she said. “So, I just think that would be great, and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime I will.”

Despite the setbacks they’re facing, the couple is keeping faith alive and trusting the process. “We are NOT stopping our journey, we are not discouraged,” Brat shared after their IVF complications earlier this year. “No matter the ups and downs, NO matter the adversity we will see this through.”

The couple is thankful for all the support fans have extended during this challenging period of their lives as newlyweds. “Just know we will have a great testimony through this,” she added. “IVF can be stressful, but the reward will be worth it all.”